Relegation-threatened Neroca await tough outing against Punjab

  • PTI
  • Imphal
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 15:37 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:37 IST
Relegation-threatened Neroca FC host second-placed Punjab FC in the I-League here on Tuesday. With just five games to go for Neroca this season, they find themselves in the relegation zone, a point adrift of Aizawl on ninth who have a game in hand.

The reverse fixture in Ludhiana saw Neroca race to a 2-0 lead before veteran Dipanda Dicka's hat-trick settled the tie for the hosts with three points. Dicka is one goal away from his 50th I-League goal. The Orange brigade have a tricky run of fixtures ahead that could turn precarious should they fail to get a result against Punjab.

Gift Raikhan's side will host defending champions Chennai City next before travelling to northeast rivals Aizawl – a crucial fixture for either side in their quest for survival. Then, East Bengal away and Churchill Brothers at home will wrap up Neroca's campaign. Speaking ahead of the match, Raikan said, "The relegation battle is getting intense, especially with the end of the season knocking on the door. "It's not about Punjab, or Churchill, or East Bengal. It's about approaching the games as they come and winning because one result can make a lot of difference.

"We are prepared and with three points at home tomorrow, we will be in a good place going forward." Punjab, on the other hand, have registered just one win in their previous five outings. The lacklustre run for the Ludhiana outfit sees them just three points clear of Chennai in eighth place in what has been a waterlogged middle stack. Givson Singh's stoppage-time penalty denied Punjab all three points against Indian Arrows in Mumbai, a result which left head coach Yan Law thoroughly frustrated..

