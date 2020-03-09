Left Menu
Soccer-Man United freeze ticket prices for ninth consecutive season

Manchester United have frozen their season ticket prices for the ninth straight season in general admission areas of the stadium, the Premier League club said on Monday. In addition to the price freeze, United said they would expand dedicated areas for vocal fans in the Stretford End at Old Trafford to increase decibel levels.

They will also trial rail seating, subject to approval from local authorities. "We've worked closely with fan groups and through the Fans' Forum to help achieve this shared goal of reviving the Stretford End to its traditional status as the heartbeat of our matchday support," United said in a statement.

"We have also submitted a proposal to the local authority to trial a rail seating area within the stadium. "Our belief is that the introduction of rail seating would enhance spectator safety in areas of the stadium where, as with other clubs, we have seen examples of persistent standing."

The 20-times English champions said more than 100,000 people were on the waiting list for season tickets.

