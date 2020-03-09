Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rijiju pledges to support PT Usha's athletics schools

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday affirmed support to former Olympic track and field athlete P T Usha's athletics school.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 17:59 IST
Rijiju pledges to support PT Usha's athletics schools
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday affirmed support to former Olympic track and field athlete P T Usha's athletics school. Rijiju and the Golden Girl of India also discussed the challenges faced by athletes of the country.

"'Golden Girl' of India- PT Usha. In 1986 Seoul Asian Games, India won 5 Gold Medals and she alone won 4 Gold Medals in 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400 relay and 1 Silver in 100m ! We discussed about challenges for athletics in India. Will provide support her athletics School," Rijiju tweeted. Usha who remains one of India's most accomplished athletes with 11 medals at the Asian Games, had retired in 2000 with a promise to nurture a new crop of athletes.

The Usha School of athletics, formed in 2002 has consistently managed to produce athletes for the country. Tintu Luka who has been trained in Usha school of athletics won two gold medals at the Asian Championships. The athlete also won a gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay and a silver in the 800m at the 2014 Asian Games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

UK discusses possible steps to stem coronavirus spread - PM Johnson's spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and officials discussed on Monday a range of steps which could be used to contain and delay the spread of coronavirus in the coming weeks at an emergency meeting, his spokesman said.A range of steps were...

World News Roundup: faulty sensor reading preceded Boeing crash; Erdogan to seek more EU help and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Europe told to act now as coronavirus locks down north Italy and markets plungeItalys prime minister promised massive shock therapy to beat the coronavirus on Monday and urged Europe to ac...

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

By Rik Sharma BARCELONA - Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 1-0 to go top of La Liga, while Real Madrid fell to a 2-1 defeat at Real Betis. Here are the talking points from the weekend in La Liga.MADRID STARS BRING JOY ON ROAD The relegation bat...

FIFA, AFC agree to postpone Asian qualifiers for WC 2022

The footballs elite governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation AFC have agreed to postpone the upcoming Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The matches were originally scheduled to take place during the interna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020