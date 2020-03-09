Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ranji Trophy Final: Saurashtra end day one at 206/5

Half-centuries from Avi Barot and Vishvarajsinh Jadeja guided Saurashtra to post a total of 206/5 against Bengal on day one of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final here on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Rajkot (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 20:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 20:09 IST
Ranji Trophy Final: Saurashtra end day one at 206/5
Saurashtra versus Bengal Ranji trophy final (Image: BCCI Domestic's Twitter)). Image Credit: ANI

Half-centuries from Avi Barot and Vishvarajsinh Jadeja guided Saurashtra to post a total of 206/5 against Bengal on day one of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final here on Monday. The home side won the toss and chose to bat in the tournament final. Openers Harvik Desai and Avi Barot stitched an 82 run stand for the first wicket. Desai got out after scoring 38 runs in the 38th over.

Jadeja joined Barot in the middle and built a 31 run stand for the second wicket. Akash Deep dismissed Barot in the 49th over and the side got reduced to 113/2. Arpit Vasavada and Jadeja had a partnership of 50 runs before the latter became the victim of Deep. Sheldon Jackson failed to leave a mark on the scoreboard and played a brief knock of 14 runs.

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who came to bat at number 6, got retired hurt due to dehydration after scoring five runs. For Bengal, Akash Deep was the pick of the bowlers as he bagged three wickets. Ishan Porel and Shahbaz Ahmed took one wicket each.

Bengal are a step away from realising their Ranji Trophy dream in 2020. The side is looking to end their 30-year-old drought. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus announces first two coronavirus cases, including health professional

Cyprus on Monday reported its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus, a man who recently travelled from northern Italy and a health professional who had recently travelled back from Britain.The health professional reported to medics on Ma...

ANALYSIS-Coronavirus to drive European airline industry shakeout

The coronavirus will accelerate a Darwinian shakeout in Europes overcrowded airline industry that ultimately benefits Ryanair and British Airways owner IAG, industry experts predict. Nobody is exempt from the short-term pain that has alread...

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg) secures Tokyo Olympics berth by entering semifinals of Asian Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan.

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom 51kg secures Tokyo Olympics berth by entering semifinals of Asian Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan....

J-K Co-operative Bank chairman booked for sanctioning Rs 223-cr loan to non-existent society

The chairman of the J-K Co-operative Bank was booked on Monday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB for allegedly sanctioning a loan of Rs 223 crores to a non-existent co-operative society, officials said here. On the outcome of a preliminary ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020