Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fans allowed at Leipzig v Tottenham Champions League clash: city

  • PTI
  • |
  • Leipzig
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 20:36 IST
Fans allowed at Leipzig v Tottenham Champions League clash: city

Supporters of RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur will be allowed to attend the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, authorities in the German city announced on Monday, despite the coronavirus outbreak. "This decision applies for this match only," Leipzig city spokesman Matthias Hasberg told SID, an AFP subsidiary.

Leipzig host Spurs at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday with a 1-0 lead from the first leg last month. The city explained the decision by saying that England is "not a high risk area" for the virus while match tickets are "personalised" and easily traceable -- minimising the risk of contagion.

The Saxony region has up to now been left largely untouched by the outbreak of COVID-19, with 10 cases of the 1,112 recorded in Germany according to official figures released on Monday morning. This decision however goes against the recommendation of the country's health minister Jens Spahn, who on Sunday requested that all events with more than 1,000 people be cancelled "until further notice".

The news comes after police in Paris ordered Paris Saint-Germain's match with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday to be played behind closed doors, with the Ligue 1 champions looking to overturn a 2-1 first leg deficit..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Italy studying state guarantee for banks' debt moratoriums

The Rome government is considering a state guarantee scheme to support banks offering debt moratoriums to firms and households grappling with the economic fallout from Italys coronavirus outbreak, one of the worlds worst. Deputy Economy Min...

Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi's Bangladesh visit postponed after Dhaka defers events marking Mujib's centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modis planned visit to Bangladesh for the birth centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman has been postponed, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA announced on Monday. The decision was taken after India receive...

Cyprus announces first two coronavirus cases, including health professional

Cyprus on Monday reported its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus, a man who recently travelled from northern Italy and a health professional who had recently travelled back from Britain.The health professional reported to medics on Ma...

ANALYSIS-Coronavirus to drive European airline industry shakeout

The coronavirus will accelerate a Darwinian shakeout in Europes overcrowded airline industry that ultimately benefits Ryanair and British Airways owner IAG, industry experts predict. Nobody is exempt from the short-term pain that has alread...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020