Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad for England test series

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 21:06 IST
Cricket-Injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad for England test series

Kusal Perera has returned to Sri Lanka's squad for their two-test series against England later this month despite carrying a finger injury that could rule him out of the first match. The 29-year-old was left out of the Sri Lanka squad that beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in January.

Left-handed batsman Lahiru Thirimanne, who was in the squad for the Zimbabwe series but did not feature, was left out of the squad announced on Monday. The 30-year-old made his last test appearance for his country against New Zealand in August last year.

All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was named as the 16th member of the squad but will be replaced before the first test because he has a hamstring injury. Selectors also named three specialist spinners -- Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embudleniya and Lakshan Sandakan -- alongside four specialist pace bowlers in Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha and Vishwa Fernando.

The first test against England starts in Galle on March 19, with the second test beginning in Colombo on March 27. Sri Lanka squad for test series against England:

Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Wanindu Hasaranga (injured, replacement to be named before first test)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Italy studying state guarantee for banks' debt moratoriums

The Rome government is considering a state guarantee scheme to support banks offering debt moratoriums to firms and households grappling with the economic fallout from Italys coronavirus outbreak, one of the worlds worst. Deputy Economy Min...

Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi's Bangladesh visit postponed after Dhaka defers events marking Mujib's centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modis planned visit to Bangladesh for the birth centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman has been postponed, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA announced on Monday. The decision was taken after India receive...

Cyprus announces first two coronavirus cases, including health professional

Cyprus on Monday reported its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus, a man who recently travelled from northern Italy and a health professional who had recently travelled back from Britain.The health professional reported to medics on Ma...

ANALYSIS-Coronavirus to drive European airline industry shakeout

The coronavirus will accelerate a Darwinian shakeout in Europes overcrowded airline industry that ultimately benefits Ryanair and British Airways owner IAG, industry experts predict. Nobody is exempt from the short-term pain that has alread...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020