NFLPA extends CBA voting deadline to Saturday

  • Updated: 09-03-2020 22:57 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 22:57 IST
Players will have two extra days to vote on the new collective bargaining agreement. The NFL Players Association on Monday moved the deadline for voting on the proposed CBA from 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday to the same time on Saturday.

The deadline change was approved by a vote of the 32-member board of player representatives. "Every vote matters, and we encourage all players to review the materials sent via email in order to make an informed decision," the NFLPA said in a statement.

A "yes" from a simple majority of the players in the union would bring an unprecedented 11 years of labor peace to the NFL. Among the central points in the new CBA sparking debate among players is the addition of a 17th regular-season game starting in 2021, which NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith implied was tied to the reduction of preseason from four games per team to three.

NFL player representatives voted 17-14-1 to approve the deal at the NFL Scouting Combine, clearing the way for the full union vote. While superstars who have hit $100 million paydays such as Russell Wilson and J.J. Watt were critical of the proposed pact, several player reps indicated the deal serves the majority of the union in multiple ways. That includes the addition of downtime in the offseason, as well as immediate raises for those making at or near minimum NFL salaries. There is also additional money set aside for practice squad players and the expansion of gameday rosters, which will be tied to higher wages for those added or activated on game day.

The playoffs would be expanded from 12 to 14 teams under the proposal. Under the proposal, players also would receive a greater percentage of revenue, set to increase from 47 percent to 48 percent and go as high as 48.5 percent. Over the lifetime of the agreement, the increase is projected to be a total of $5 billion in extra pay to players.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

