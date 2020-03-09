Left Menu
Report: Alabama QB Tagovailoa cleared for full workouts

  • Updated: 10-03-2020 00:30 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 23:43 IST
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was cleared to begin unbridled workouts for the first time since hip surgery and is on target for his personal pro day scheduled for April 9, AL.com reported Monday. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Tagovailoa pointed to Monday (March 9) as the critical date in his recovery because surgeons planned to release him to exercise without limitations after an exam.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Tagovailoa will likely attend the program's pro day on March 24, but he has no plans to work out until his scheduled April session, which is two full weeks before the 2020 NFL Draft. Saban said Tagovailoa received a top-15 grade from the NFL Draft advisory committee before he declared for the draft. There is a group of teams in the top 10 in need of a young quarterback, starting at No. 1 with the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Zac Taylor said the Bengals would be in attendance when Tagovailoa holds his pro day.

Tagovailoa said in Indianapolis his medical review with NFL doctors began at 10 a.m. and he returned to the nearby player hotel at 7:49 p.m. Other players said they completed the gauntlet of exams in less than two hours. But Tagovailoa's fitness level will be closely scrutinized before the draft. He underwent surgery on both ankles and fractured his hand while at Alabama.

Tagovailoa ended his college career with 7,442 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. In 2019, he missed time with an ankle issue and before he hurt his hip, Tagovailoa had 2,840 passing yards and 33 touchdowns in nine games.

