AFC South rivals donate to Nashville after tornadoes

The AFC South teams may be bitter rivals on the field, however that didn't stop the clubs from banding together to help the Titans and those affected by the recent tornadoes that touched down in Tennessee. The Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars made a $100,000 joint donation to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) to help Nashville and surrounding areas in their bid to recover from last week's tornadoes.

The Titans Foundation and controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk made a $1 million donation to the CFMT last week following the devastation of the EF-3 tornado that swept through parts of Tennessee last Tuesday. "We have come together with our AFC South family, the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars, to make a contribution of $100,000 to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to help with the ongoing relief and recovery efforts in the Music City," Texans chairman and CEO D. Cal McNair said.

"So many NFL partners, including Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans, answered the call to help in our city's recovery following Hurricane Harvey and we are grateful to be able to help them." Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay offered a similar sentiment.

"While we compete hard on Sundays throughout the fall, the NFL is first and foremost a family, and one of our family members is hurting right now," Irsay said. "We are happy to join with our AFC South partners to lend a helping hand to the people of Tennessee who have lost so much." Jaguars owner Shad Khan credited the community's quick response in starting the recovery process.

"I know Nashville is a tightly knit community where everyone is a friend and neighbor to one another," Khan said. "I want Titans fans and everyone in Nashville to know they also have friends and neighbors throughout the AFC South. We're here now and as long as it takes to lend a hand and our hearts to Nashville." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.