Report: 4 nominees running for NFLPA president

The NFL Players Association is dealing with more than the collective bargaining agreement as it prepares to elect a new president to succeed Eric Winston, who is no longer an active player. The leader will be chosen from a list of four nominees, according to a report Monday by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Those candidates include: tackle Russell Okung, who will officially be traded from the Los Angeles Chargers to the Carolina Panthers when the new league year begins; Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter, as well as New York Giants safety Michael Thomas and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Sam Acho, who are both set to become free agents. Of the four, only Tretter, serving as the Browns' third co-alternate representative, is not an NFLPA executive committee member.

The vote will take place Tuesday in conjunction with the annual union meeting in Key Biscayne, Fla. On Monday, the NFLPA moved the deadline for voting on the proposed CBA from 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday to the same time on Saturday.

Before the deadline to vote was extended, Winston told NBC's Peter King that he expected the players to easily accept the proposal. "I would think it would pass. I would think it would pass by a lot," Winston said to King on Football Morning in America. "It's important that we let the process play out, and important that all players understand the issues and vote their conscience."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.