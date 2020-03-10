Left Menu
Development News Edition

Theodore, Knights sink Oilers in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 09:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 09:29 IST
Theodore, Knights sink Oilers in OT

Defenseman Shea Theodore scored 2:13 into overtime to lift visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Jonathan Marchessault forced a turnover in the offensive zone and alertly fed Theodore, who wired a shot from the high slot that beat Mikko Koskinen for his career-best 13th goal of the season and second in as many nights.

Theodore also netted the game-winning goal with 1:10 remaining in the third period of Vegas' 5-3 victory at Calgary on Sunday. Marchessault and Nicolas Roy each scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 22 saves for first-place Vegas. The Golden Knights (39-24-8, 86 points) have won 11 of their past 13 games to build a three-point lead over the second-place Oilers (37-24-9, 83 points) in the Pacific Division.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Alex Chiasson scored, and Koskinen turned aside 45 shots for Edmonton, which has lost four of the past five meetings with Vegas. The Oilers played without captain Connor McDavid, who sat out due to an illness. McDavid scored in Edmonton's 4-1 win over Columbus on Saturday, and he has recorded 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in eight contests since his return from a quad injury.

Vegas held a 15-3 edge in shots on goal after one period and a 30-14 advantage after two before Edmonton claimed a 2-1 lead at 6:46 of the third period. Broken coverage by the Golden Knights behind the net led to Nugent-Hopkins converting from in front for his 22nd goal of the season. Vegas forged a tie just over five minutes later after a faceoff win in the offensive zone led to Marchessault cleaning up a loose puck in front of the net. The goal was his 22nd of the season.

Chiasson posted his 11th goal of the season and third in four games after deflecting defenseman Oscar Klefbom's shot from the point to open the scoring at the nine-minute mark of the first period. Roy forged a tie after he deflected defenseman Nate Schmidt's shot from the point past Koskinen and into the net with 3:02 remaining in the first period. The goal was Roy's fifth of the season and second in six games.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

PSG under pressure against Dortmund to keep Mbappe, Neymar project on track

Nothing ever seems to go to plan in the Champions League for Paris Saint-Germain, whose bid to avoid yet another exit in the first knockout round against Borussia Dortmund will be played out before an empty stadium on Wednesday. After Neyma...

Trump vows 'major' steps to aid U.S. economy amid coronavirus rise

President Donald Trump on Monday said he will be taking major steps to gird the economy against the impact of the spreading coronavirus outbreak and will discuss a payroll tax cut with congressional Republicans on Tuesday. Well be discussin...

70 Million years ago days were half-hour shorter

Earth turned faster at the end of the time of the dinosaurs than it does today, rotating 372 times a year, compared to the current 365, which eventually means a day lasted only 23 and a half hours, says new research. The findings from a new...

PSG squad 'very united and strong': Keylor Navas

Paris Saint-Germain PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas feels that the clubs squad is very united and strong at the moment. Very good, even excellent even I feel its very united and strong. We want to win everything, but we know that to win, we hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020