Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSG under pressure against Dortmund to keep Mbappe, Neymar project on track

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 09:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 09:36 IST
PSG under pressure against Dortmund to keep Mbappe, Neymar project on track
Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe Image Credit: ANI

Nothing ever seems to go to plan in the Champions League for Paris Saint-Germain, whose bid to avoid yet another exit in the first knockout round against Borussia Dortmund will be played out before an empty stadium on Wednesday. After Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and co. lost 2-1 to an Erling Haaland-inspired Dortmund before a crowd of 80,000 in Germany last month, PSG discovered on Monday the second leg of their last-16 tie must be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Estimates put the financial hit to Qatar-owned PSG of playing the game without the presence of nearly 50,000 fans at the Parc des Princes in the region of six million euros (USD 6.9 million), while the president of the club's Ultras fans group has called on supporters to gather outside the stadium instead. However, it is still possible the strange atmosphere will work in the home team's favour, removing some of the immense pressure on them.

Agitated supporters are restless at the thought of their team -- despite all the Qatari investment -- going out of the Champions League in the last 16 for the fourth year running. Following the first-leg defeat, one banner targeted captain Thiago Silva and their two superstar forwards, asking: "Silva, Mbappe, Neymar, afraid of winning? Show some balls." While PSG's record in France, where they are on course for a seventh Ligue 1 title in eight seasons, is excellent, it is also almost irrelevant. This is a club that begs to be judged on its performance in Europe.

They are the fifth-richest club in the world in the most recent Deloitte Football Money League, with 636 million euros in revenue last season, behind only Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich. However, they have fallen at this hurdle in each of the last three seasons, often in farcical fashion.

In 2017 there was the capitulation in Barcelona, a 6-1 defeat following a 4-0 first-leg win. They then spent over 400 million euros to make Neymar and Mbappe the two most expensive signings in the world, but the Brazilian missed the second leg of the 2018 defeat by Madrid due to injury and then sat out both legs of an improbable exit to Manchester United last year. In eight years since the Qatari takeover, PSG have beaten just three teams in Champions League knockout ties: Valencia, Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea (twice).

- A question of credibility - ============================= In a recent interview with Canal Plus, sporting director Leonardo tried to take pressure off Thomas Tuchel's team before the Dortmund tie. "It's not life or death. If we lose we will try again next year," he insisted. "We need to stop all the negativity. We have a fantastic team and fantastic players." Nevertheless, it is worth pondering how what is essentially a vanity project can continue to be credible if PSG keep on losing the games that really matter.

The need to beat Dortmund is therefore critical, even in these mitigating circumstances, and the futures of both Neymar and Mbappe, forever linked to Real Madrid, could depend on it. If they do reach a first quarter-final since 2016, the weight off their shoulders will be huge and might well be replaced by a realisation that winning the trophy for the first time is a real possibility.

Coach Tuchel is under contract until 2021 but, just like Unai Emery and Laurent Blanc before him, it is hard to see how he would survive another disappointing European showing. Tuchel is also under pressure after a decision to radically change his team's formation for the first leg backfired badly.

He needs a big performance from Neymar, who wanted to leave last summer rather than stick around for a third season in Paris but was poor in Dortmund. Tuchel also needs Mbappe, scorer of 30 goals this season, to deliver on the night. "He struggled against Dortmund. His reaction since then has been astounding, in every training session. He is decisive and he is in great form," Tuchel said recently, and he will hope that form continues at an eerily empty stadium on Wednesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

First coronavirus death recorded in Canada

Canada has recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, health officials in the westernmost province of British Columbia have announced. The victim, a man living at an elderly care facility, was infected with COVID-19 and passed away ...

Cong leader Scindia meets Shah

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday amid indications that he may join hands with the BJP to topple the Madhya Pradesh governmentSources said Scindia is likely to meet Prime Minister Naren...

Cong leadership making hectic efforts to woo back Scindia as crisis looms in Madhya Pradesh

As a crisis loomed over the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, efforts were on to woo back disgruntled leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia who remains incommunicado, party sources said. Seventeen MLAs, including at least six minis...

Keeping J-K leaders under house arrest undemocratic: Congress MLA NA Haris

Congress leader NA Haris on Tuesday said that keeping Jammu and Kashmir leaders under house arrest is not democratic. Speaking to ANI he said, It is not done. Keeping the leaders under house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir is not democratic.Har...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020