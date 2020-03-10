Left Menu
Raptors end trip with win at Utah

  Updated: 10-03-2020 09:40 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 09:40 IST
Serge Ibaka scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Utah Jazz 101-92 Monday night in Salt Lake City to extend their winning streak to four games. Pascal Siakam added 27 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Kyle Lowry had 21 points for the Raptors, who finished a 4-1 road trip.

Joe Ingles had 20 points off the bench -- 10 in the fourth quarter -- for the Jazz, who had their winning streak end at five. Royce O'Neale added 15 points, Mike Conley had 13 and Donovan Mitchell scored 11 for Utah. Mitchell and Conley combined to his 8 of 28 field-goal attempts.

Toronto lost guard Norman Powell 95 seconds into the first quarter with a sprained left ankle after he collided with teammate OG Anunoby on a defensive play under the basket. The Raptors entered the fourth quarter ahead by six points. After Anunoby's tip shot bumped the lead to 10 early in the fourth, the Jazz got 3-pointers from Georges Niang and Ingles to cut the margin to four with 9:10 to play.

Ingles made a layup and a floating jumper to tie the game and Rudy Gobert's dunk gave Utah an 87-85 lead with 5:48 left. The Raptors took a five-point lead with a 7-0 run. Conley and Lowry exchanged 3-pointers and Gobert made two free throws to trim the lead to three with 1:30 to play.

Anunoby blocked Gobert's layup with 1:03 left. Siakam made two free throws with 56.4 seconds to play for a five-point lead. Anunoby and Gobert were ejected for an altercation with 40.6 seconds remaining.

The Raptors led 27-22 after the first quarter. The Jazz opened the second quarter with a 14-1 run capped by Tony Bradley's dunk with 8:18 left.

Toronto answered with a 13-4 surge to lead by three with 2:07 to play on Anunoby's dunk. Ibaka closed the first-half scoring with a floating jumper that gave Toronto a 57-51 lead. Siakam's 14-footer had the Raptors ahead by eight points with 4:51 left in the third quarter. Toronto led 76-70 after three quarters.

The Raptors were without Marc Gasol (injury management, left hamstring) and Fred VanVleet (shoulder). --Field Level Media

