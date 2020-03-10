Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Simranjit Kaur advances to semi-final, secures Tokyo Olympics berth

Indian boxer Simranjit Kaur (60 kg) on Monday stormed into the semi-final of Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers defeating Mongolia's Namuun Monkhor 5-0.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amman
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 09:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 09:41 IST
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Simranjit Kaur advances to semi-final, secures Tokyo Olympics berth
Indian boxer Simranjit Kaur (Image: Simranjit Kaur's Twitter)). Image Credit: ANI

Indian boxer Simranjit Kaur (60 kg) on Monday stormed into the semi-final of Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers defeating Mongolia's Namuun Monkhor 5-0. With this win over Monkhor, Simranjit Kaur became the eighth Indian boxer to qualify for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The other seven boxers who have qualified are Amit Panghal, Pooja Rani, Lovlina Borgohain, Vikas Krishan, Satish Kumar, Mary Kom and Ashish Kumar. Simranjit will next take on Shih-Yi Wu of Chinese Taipei in the semi-final of the event.

World Championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik (63kg) who went down 2-3 to third seed Chinzorig Baatarsukh of Mongolia in the quarter-final can still fulfil his Olympic dream. With 6 boxers qualifying from 63kg, he will get another chance with a box-off opportunity, where the losing quarterfinalists get another shot.

Manish will face Harrison Garside of Australia in the box-off bout on 11th and a win there will help him secure his Olympic quota. Sachin Kumar (81kg) who lost his quarter-final match will also get another chance with a box-off opportunity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Andy Flower named St Lucia Zouks head coach

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower on Monday was appointed as the head coach of Caribbean Premier Leagues franchise St Lucia Zouks for the 2020 season. Acknowledging the development, Flower in an official statement said, I am excited to ...

First coronavirus death recorded in Canada

Canada has recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, health officials in the westernmost province of British Columbia have announced. The victim, a man living at an elderly care facility, was infected with COVID-19 and passed away ...

Cong leader Scindia meets Shah

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday amid indications that he may join hands with the BJP to topple the Madhya Pradesh governmentSources said Scindia is likely to meet Prime Minister Naren...

Cong leadership making hectic efforts to woo back Scindia as crisis looms in Madhya Pradesh

As a crisis loomed over the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, efforts were on to woo back disgruntled leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia who remains incommunicado, party sources said. Seventeen MLAs, including at least six minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020