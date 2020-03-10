Sports News Roundup: CAS clears American Lawson of doping; MLB, MLS, NBA and NHL restrict locker room access and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

CAS clears American Lawson of doping, quashes ban

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday annulled the four-year ban imposed on Jarrion Lawson by the sport's governing body World Athletics, following an appeal by the American long jumper and sprinter. The 25-year-old, who was suspended last year after testing positive for the banned substance epitrenbolone, had denied any wrongdoing, saying the substance could have entered his body through the consumption of contaminated beef in June 2018.

Spring training roundup: Blue Jays take advantage of Snell's wildness

Danny Jansen smacked a grand slam and Riley Adams hit a three-run homer as a Toronto Blue Jays' split-squad rolled to an 8-3 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Dunedin, Fla. Left-hander Blake Snell started for Tampa Bay, and the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner retired just one batter and walked four to force in Toronto's first run. Right-hander Trevor Richards replaced Snell, and Jansen slugged the second pitch over the fence in left to give the Blue Jays a 5-0 first-inning lead.

MLB, MLS, NBA and NHL restrict locker room access amid coronavirus concern

Four major North American professional sports leagues said on Monday they were temporarily restricting locker room access to players and "essential staff" amid the global coronavirus outbreak that has affected sporting events internationally. The Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, National Basketball Association, and National Hockey League issued a statement citing "consultation with infectious disease and public health experts" in making the decision.

Olympics: No spectators at Tokyo 2020 Games torch lighting ceremony - organizers

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia will be the first in more 35 years to be held without spectators after organizers on Monday introduced tighter measures to protect against the coronavirus. Greece's Olympic Committee said spectators would be excluded from both the dress rehearsal at the ancient site on Wednesday and the widely broadcast ceremony on Thursday.

Giants TE Ellison retires after eight NFL seasons

Veteran tight end Rhett Ellison announced his retirement Monday after eight NFL seasons, the last three with the New York Giants. He caught 118 passes for 1,189 yards and seven touchdowns in 113 games with the Minnesota Vikings (2012-16) and Giants.

Kansas remains unanimous No. 1 in Top 25 poll

Kansas remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

Clippers sign two-time All-Star C Noah

The Los Angeles Clippers signed free-agent center Joakim Noah to a contract on Monday. While the Clippers did not divulge the terms of the deal, ESPN reported Friday that the plan was for Noah to join the club on a 10-day contract.

Bucks to face Nuggets without ailing Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is making a strong case to repeat as the NBA MVP this season, but with the Milwaukee Bucks superstar nursing a sprained left knee, he will miss Monday night's game at the Denver Nuggets. It is hard to say if not having to worry about his 29.6 points and 13.7 rebounds a game is a good thing or a bad thing for the perplexing Nuggets, however.

Games to proceed 'as scheduled' amid global coronavirus outbreak

Major League Baseball's Spring Training and regular-season games are expected to proceed as scheduled, the league said on Monday after consulting with all 30 teams amid a global coronavirus outbreak that has disrupted major sporting events. "The health and safety of everyone in our communities is of the utmost importance to us," MLB said in a written statement. "While MLB recognizes the fluidity of this rapidly evolving situation, our current intention is to play Spring Training and regular season games as scheduled."

Fukushima dreams: a baseball star, a father and their shattered town

Kazuo Ouchi drives down a single-lane road through sheets of rain until he reaches a gravel driveway leading to a weathered farmhouse. Yellowing lace curtains are drawn tight over the windows, shutting out the weak winter light. "Sorry about the dark," Ouchi says, stepping over children's toys. "I shut off the electricity a while ago."

