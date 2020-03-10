Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL roundup: Sabres win shootout over Caps, end 6-game skid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 11:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 11:33 IST
NHL roundup: Sabres win shootout over Caps, end 6-game skid
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Dominik Kahun scored in the seventh round of a shootout to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 victory over the visiting Washington Capitals on Monday. Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark stopped 33 of 35 shots during open play and then made six more saves during the shootout. It was an impressive return for Ullmark, who was playing for the first time in 18 games after recovering from a lower-body injury.

Victor Olofsson and Jack Eichel scored in regulation for Buffalo, which snapped an 0-6-0 streak. Alexander Ovechkin had two points, including his 48th goal of the season to tie Boston's David Pastrnak for the league scoring lead. Dmitry Orlov also scored for the Capitals.

Golden Knights 3, Oilers 2 (OT) Defenseman Shea Theodore scored 2:13 into overtime to lift Vegas over host Edmonton in a matchup of the top two teams in the Pacific Division.

Jonathan Marchessault forced a turnover in the offensive zone and alertly fed Theodore, who wired a shot from the high slot that beat Mikko Koskinen. Marchessault and Nicolas Roy each scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 22 saves for first-place Vegas. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Alex Chiasson scored, and Koskinen turned aside 45 shots for Edmonton, which now trails Vegas by three points in the Pacific Division.

Kings 3, Avalanche 1 Jonathan Quick made 21 saves, and host Los Angeles extended its season-high winning streak to six games by defeating Colorado, which missed a chance to tie St. Louis for first place in the Central Division.

Quick has allowed one goal or fewer in five of his past six starts, going 5-0-1 in that span. Mikey Anderson scored his first NHL goal in his fifth game, and Austin Wagner and Alex Iafallo also scored for the Kings, who hadn't won six in a row since an eight-game winning streak in 2017. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored, and Pavel Francouz made 32 saves for the Avalanche.

Panthers 2, Blues 1 Brett Connolly scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and Florida prevailed at St. Louis, earning its second consecutive victory.

Mike Hoffman also scored for the Panthers, and Chris Driedger made 26 saves. Driedger has stopped 85 of 89 shots in his past three starts while filling in for the injured Sergei Bobrovsky. Colton Parayko scored, and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves for the Blues, who lost for just the second time in their last 11 games.

Jets 4, Coyotes 2 Winnipeg native Cody Eakin scored the go-ahead goal in the third period -- his first goal for his hometown club -- to lead the host Jets to a 4-2 comeback win over Arizona. The Jets' season-high sixth straight home victory bumped Winnipeg into the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Nikolaj Ehlers notched a goal and two assists, Tucker Poolman had a goal and an assist, and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 36 of 38 shots. Winnipeg's Paul Maurice coached his 1,599th game, breaking a tie with Ken Hitchcock for the fifth-most NHL games behind the bench. The Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz scored two first-period goals, Phil Kessel contributed two assists, and Darcy Kuemper made 30 saves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Time to move on: Scindia quits Congress amid turmoil in Madhya Pradesh

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party on Tuesday, stating that it is time to move on. Having been a primary member of the Congress Party for the last 18 years. it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering m...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares emerge from rout as stimulus hopes calm panic

Asian stocks bounced, and bond yields rose from record lows on Tuesday on hopes that global policymakers would introduce co-ordinated stimulus to cushion the economic impact of a coronavirus outbreak. U.S. and European markets were expected...

Continuity of care leads to considerable improvements in patient outcomes: Study

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found that higher continuity of care, meaning a care team cooperatively involved in ongoing healthcare, is better for health outcomes. The new research was published in the INFORMS journal Manufactu...

No Headline

Cong president Sonia Gandhi approves expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia with immediate effect for anti-party activities K C Venugopal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020