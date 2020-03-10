Arsenal will have to be at their best to win against Manchester City: Arteta

Ahead of their clash against Manchester City, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta feels his team will have to be at the top of their game to have a chance of winning. "We have to be at our best, that's for sure, to have any chance of winning the game," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

Manchester City are in the second spot on the Premier League table with 57 points while Arsenal hold the ninth position. However, in their previous clash, Manchester City were beaten by the fifth-placed club Manchester United.

Arteta believes that Manchester City were 'very unlucky' to have lost. "Sometimes small details make the difference. I think they've been very unlucky. This is football. It can happen," he said.

Arsenal will take on Manchester City on March 12 in the Premier League. (ANI)

