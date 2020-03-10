Asian Olympic Boxing qualifiers: Amit Panghal, Lovlina Borgohain settle for bronze

Boxers Amit Panghal and Lovlina Borgohain on Tuesday settled for a bronze medal after suffering losses in their respective semi-final matches in the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers. Borgohain faced a 0-5 loss against China's Hong Gu in the 69kg weight category while Pangal was outclassed by China's Jianguan Hu in the 52 kg category.

"#TOPSAthlete@Boxerpanghal and @LovlinaBorgohai secure the bronze medal in men's 52 kg and women's 69 kg at the Asia-Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualifier. Both boxers have already secured their berths in #Tokyo2020," SAI Media tweeted. Both the boxers had already cemented their place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after winning securing quotas for themselves.

Later in the day, Pooja Rani, Vikas Krishan, Satish Kumar, Mary Kom, Ashish Kumar and Simranjit Kaur will be in action in their respective matches. Sachin Kumar (81kg) had lost his quarter-final match but he will get another chance with a box-off opportunity.

So far in the competition, Indian boxers have cemented eight Olympic quotas. (ANI)

