Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL contemplating plans for draft, league meetings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 20:04 IST
NFL contemplating plans for draft, league meetings

Plans for the upcoming owners meetings in Florida and the NFL draft in Las Vegas next month remain in place, but the league is monitoring the situation due to the fear of spread of the coronavirus. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told ESPN that owners still are scheduled to meet in Palm Beach, Fla., for annual spring meetings March 29-April 1. The NFL draft, scheduled for April 23-25, remains on track to be held in Sin City.

"We will continue to monitor and share guidance as the situation warrants and as our experts recommend," McCarthy said. McCarthy said the World Health Organization (WHO) is advising the NFL on best practices, and alterations to any planned events would be made in conjunction with WHO's guidance.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Democratic Republic of Congo confirms first coronavirus case

Democratic Republic of Congo confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the number of countries in sub-Saharan Africa hit by the epidemic to seven.The patient is a Belgian citizen who had been in Congo for several days. He...

Vasavada wanted to bat like Pujara and he did

Arpit Vasavada, who struck a crucial hundred in the Ranji Trophy final in company of childhood friend Cheteshwar Pujara on Tuesday, says he was determined to bat time with the Indian batting mainstay, a plan that worked out very well for Sa...

2 more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala; Total cases

Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Tuesday, taking the total infected cases in the state to 14, Health Minister Health minister K K Shailaja said. They are the parents of the a 3-year old child who tested positive ...

US defense chief delays India, Pakistan trip to guide virus response

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has put off a trip to South and Central Asia scheduled for next week because of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, the Pentagon said Tuesday. Esper had been due to visit India, Pakistan and Uzbekistan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020