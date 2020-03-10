Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mohun Bagan clinch I-League title with four rounds to go

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kalyani
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 20:04 IST
Mohun Bagan clinch I-League title with four rounds to go

Indian football heavyweights Mohun Bagan clinched their second I-League title with a 1-0 win over Aizawl FC with four rounds to go in the season here on Tuesday. Prolific Senegalese striker Baba Diawara scored the all-important goal for Mohun Bagan in the 80th minute to beat former champions Aizawl in their 16th round match and give their supporters a memorable Holi gift.

It was former Sevilla striker's 10th goal from nine consecutive games. With Tuesday's win at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium, Mohun Bagan have 39 points from 16 matches.

They are 16 points ahead of second-placed East Bengal (23 points from 16 matches) who cannot catch up their arch city rivals even if they win all their four remaining matches. Mohun Bagan, who won their first I-League title in 2014-15 season, also matched Dempo's record of wrapping up I-League title with maximum matches left to play. Dempo SC of Goa had also sealed the I-League title in 2009-10 season with four matches left to play.

The title in their pocket, Mohun Bagan will also enter their second leg Kolkata Derby match against arch rivals East Bengal on Sunday with a psychological advantage. They had beaten East Bengal 2-1 in the first leg on January 19. Aizawl were not, however, intimidated either by the occasion or the 17,000 partisan home crowd which had packed the stands as they dished out a thoroughly professional performance in the first half. Joe Zoeherliana and Rochharzela were a constant threat on the right and Paul Ramfangzuawa was also getting himself into a lot of space in the middle of the park. Rochharzela, in fact, had the first crack at goal in the 12th minute and goalkeeper Sankar had to go full stretch to bring about his first save of the game. He had a second crack in the 34th minute, this time from a closer range, but was wide of the target.

The visitors' defence was also much more organised and Ghanaian Joseph Adjei's marking of Diawara was paying initial dividends. Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, had more possession in the first quarter of the hour but were finding it difficult to get a clear sight at goal. Diawara almost dribbled through once from a Tursunov-Naorem move and Suhair had the first shot on target from a distance for the home side at the half-hour mark.

The deadlock remained at the end of the first 45 minutes and to Aizawl's credit, they did not put a step back even in the second half. Jaryan hit a free-kick early but it went straight to Sankar and that was probably the last strong approach Aizawl had in the game. Mohun Bagan began to step up with around 20 minutes left on the clock. Naorem found Diawara with a fine ball inside the goalkeeper's area but Zothanmawia did well to snatch it from his head and Ashutosh Mehta had a go at the Aizawl goal but missed the target.

Beitia then initiated a move that involved successively Naorem, Tursunov and finally Mehta, but the resulting cross which met with a Diawara header went off target. The title-winning goal finally came in the 80th minute to send the Kalyani Stadium into a frenzy. It was Beitia again who began the move and after reaching near the box, squared the ball to Diawara.

Kasagga could have done better to stop the ball from reaching Diawara but once it was with the Senagalese striker and with space in front of him, it was always going to be dangerous. Diawara once again came up with a clinical finish under pressure as he unleashed a fierce grounder which beat the Aizawl keeper all along to hit the net.

As Mohun Bagan saw off the final minutes, the stands erupted in colourful celebrations with emotions running high..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Democratic Republic of Congo confirms first coronavirus case

Democratic Republic of Congo confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the number of countries in sub-Saharan Africa hit by the epidemic to seven.The patient is a Belgian citizen who had been in Congo for several days. He...

Vasavada wanted to bat like Pujara and he did

Arpit Vasavada, who struck a crucial hundred in the Ranji Trophy final in company of childhood friend Cheteshwar Pujara on Tuesday, says he was determined to bat time with the Indian batting mainstay, a plan that worked out very well for Sa...

2 more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala; Total cases

Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Tuesday, taking the total infected cases in the state to 14, Health Minister Health minister K K Shailaja said. They are the parents of the a 3-year old child who tested positive ...

US defense chief delays India, Pakistan trip to guide virus response

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has put off a trip to South and Central Asia scheduled for next week because of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, the Pentagon said Tuesday. Esper had been due to visit India, Pakistan and Uzbekistan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020