Yankees All-Star Sanchez ill, could be tested for coronavirus

New York Yankees All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez is reportedly dealing with a fever and is headed for medical attention, the team said Tuesday. Sanchez has a "little bit of a fever" according to the Newark Star-Ledger, which reported the Yankees weren't certain whether team doctors would recommend a test for coronavirus.

Dr. Norman Castellano was scheduled to see Sanchez either at Tampa's George M. Steinbrenner Field or at a doctor's office on Tuesday, the spokesman told the Star-Ledger. Major League Baseball joined major pro sports leagues in banning media from clubhouses starting Tuesday amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

Sanchez, who is sidelined by a back injury, was scheduled to take outdoor batting practice on Tuesday but he did not report to the field. The 27-year-old batted .232 with a career-high 34 homers and 77 RBIs in 106 games in 2019. He has 105 home runs and 262 RBIs in 372 games since making his Yankees debut in 2015.

--Field Level Media

