Snowboarding-Ormerod becomes Britain's first World Cup champion

Katie Ormerod completed her journey back from serious injury when she became the first Briton to win a World Cup snowboard title on Tuesday. The 22-year-old led the slopestyle standings after finishing third at an event in Calgary last month and was crowned champion after the final round in the Czech Republic was cancelled because of coronavirus concerns.

Ormerod had been a big British medal hope at the Winter Olympics in 2018 but broke her wrist and split her heel in two during a crash in training. She was out for 18 months and required seven operations. "My comeback season has turned out to be the best season of my career so far and it's been so much fun," Ormerod, the first British woman to win a World Cup title on snow, said.

Ormerod finished on the podium five times throughout the season and has led the standings since January. "Katie has made a phenomenal return to competitive snowboarding this season and has performed amazingly well," Vick Gosling, CEO of GB Snowsport, said.

"We are so proud of Katie's resilience and determination to succeed and we are so excited for the future. This is GB Snowsport's second ever Crystal Globe -- first in snowboarding -- and it just goes to show how far the organisation has come in terms of competitive podiums in the last 18 months." James Woods won the ski slopestyle Crystal Globe in 2013.

