Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snowboarding-Ormerod becomes Britain's first World Cup champion

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 23:03 IST
Snowboarding-Ormerod becomes Britain's first World Cup champion

Katie Ormerod completed her journey back from serious injury when she became the first Briton to win a World Cup snowboard title on Tuesday. The 22-year-old led the slopestyle standings after finishing third at an event in Calgary last month and was crowned champion after the final round in the Czech Republic was cancelled because of coronavirus concerns.

Ormerod had been a big British medal hope at the Winter Olympics in 2018 but broke her wrist and split her heel in two during a crash in training. She was out for 18 months and required seven operations. "My comeback season has turned out to be the best season of my career so far and it's been so much fun," Ormerod, the first British woman to win a World Cup title on snow, said.

Ormerod finished on the podium five times throughout the season and has led the standings since January. "Katie has made a phenomenal return to competitive snowboarding this season and has performed amazingly well," Vick Gosling, CEO of GB Snowsport, said.

"We are so proud of Katie's resilience and determination to succeed and we are so excited for the future. This is GB Snowsport's second ever Crystal Globe -- first in snowboarding -- and it just goes to show how far the organisation has come in terms of competitive podiums in the last 18 months." James Woods won the ski slopestyle Crystal Globe in 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Putin approves changes allowing him to stay in power until 2036

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday opened the door to constitutional changes that would allow him to remain in power until 2036, but said he favoured term limits once the country became politically mature. Putin, who in January unv...

Man arrested from Tamil Nadu in fake currency case

The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 45-year-old man from Tamil Nadu in connection with a fake currency racket, an official said on Tuesday. On March 3, the crime branch arrested Bhaskar Natar 43 with counterfeit currency worth of Rs 1.28...

US STOCKS-Stimulus hopes buoy Wall Street after rout

Wall Street rose 1 on Tuesday as investors pinned their hopes on policy easing by major central banks after global markets plummeted in the previous session on fears of a coronavirus-driven recession.Traders now expect the Federal Reserve t...

Climate change affecting environment, health and wellbeing: UN report

A wide-ranging UN climate report, released on Tuesday, shows that climate change is having a major effect on all aspects of the environment, as well as on the health and wellbeing of the global population.The report, The WMO Statement on th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020