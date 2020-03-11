Warriors sign G Mulder to multi-year contract

The Golden State Warriors signed rookie guard Mychal Mulder to a multi-year contract Tuesday. Mulder averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 29.5 minutes in six games (two starts) after signing a 10-day contract on Feb. 27.

A native of Ontario, Canada, who played collegiately at Kentucky, Mulder was not selected in the 2017 NBA Draft. The 25-year-old also spent time in the G League with the Windy City Bulls (2017-19) and Sioux Falls Skyforce (2019-20).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.