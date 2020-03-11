Left Menu
Soccer-Real Sociedad go fourth with win at Eibar's empty stadium

  • Updated: 11-03-2020 02:30 IST
Real Sociedad climbed to fourth in La Liga with a 2-1 win at Eibar on Tuesday, in the first Spanish match played without fans as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus. Following a decision by the Spanish sports council earlier in the day, La Liga said the next two rounds of fixtures would be played in empty stadiums, starting with Tuesday's Basque derby.

The match had originally been scheduled to take place in February but was postponed because of poor air quality in the region following fires at a landfill site. Played in near silence apart from the sounds of the players and staff shouting, Mikel Oyarzabal fired home his eighth goal of the campaign from the penalty spot after 16 minutes to put Real Sociedad ahead.

Fabian Orellana had a chance to level with a penalty at the other end after Igor Zubeldia handled in his own area but Alex Remiro kept out his effort. Willian Jose added the second after 75 minutes following good work by winger Portu to seal the visitors' victory and take Real Sociedad above Getafe and Atletico Madrid, with 46 points from 27 games.

Eibar, 16th and two points clear of the relegation zone, were hampered by their lack of fans and only managed a late consolation when Joseba Zaldua handled in the area and Charles slammed in the game's third penalty.

