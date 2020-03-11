Left Menu
Blue Jackets decide to allow fans despite health warnings

  Updated: 11-03-2020 04:46 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 04:46 IST
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Tuesday that they will allow fans to attend home games on Thursday and Saturday despite Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recommending that indoor sporting events be "spectator-free, effective immediately" due to the coronavirus outbreak. DeWine's plea was for only "athletes, parents and others essential to the game" be inside the facility.

The Blue Jackets indicated that they consulted with the NHL before deciding they would allow fans to attend Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Saturday's contest against the Nashville Predators at Nationwide Arena. "Our club, the NHL and Nationwide Arena have been monitoring Coronavirus COVID-19 very closely," the team said in a statement. "The NHL has been in regular communication with the Centers for Disease Control, Public Health Canada, numerous medical advisors and other leagues and we are committed to the health and safety of our players, staff and fans.

"To that end, guests should adhere to recommendations that suggest persons at higher risk, including elderly individuals and those with currently compromised health issues or who are feeling ill, avoid large-scale public events. Nationwide Arena has protocols in place to enhance procedures to fight the spread of viruses as they arise." The team said Nationwide Arena has undergone "detailed cleaning throughout all areas of the arena" and the number of hand sanitizer dispensers has been increased.

Meanwhile, DeWine said his recommendations aren't requirements at this point. "(But) we've learned from other pandemics," DeWine said, referring to coronavirus outbreaks in China and Italy. "We are now in the period of danger."

The NCAA men's basketball tournament also could be affected. The First Four is scheduled for Dayton on March 17 and 18 and Cleveland is slated to host first-round games on March 20 and second-round games two days later. Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks have decided they will adhere to the ban on public and private gatherings of more than 1,000 people that was announced Monday by Santa Clara County health officials. The county announced the edict after a death earlier this week.

The Sharks will honor the ban for upcoming home games against the Montreal Canadiens (March 19), Boston Bruins (March 21) and Arizona Coyotes (March 29). The NHL said Tuesday that the Sharks and Santa Clara officials are "working together to determine an appropriate course of action for home games through the end of the month."

San Jose veteran forward Joe Thornton said the players are trying to deal with a situation that truly is uncharted territory. "What's going on right now is weird for everybody," Thornton said at Tuesday's practice. "I think we're all confused like everyone. To see it kind of hit home puts it all in perspective. We have to all take care of each other. It's been tough these last couple of weeks."

Multiple Bay Area media publications report that there are 45 coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County as of Tuesday afternoon. Also, the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer announced they will comply with the ban that affects a March 21 home game against Sporting Kansas City. The team said it will soon release information about upcoming plans.

Also, Stanford is slated to host games in the upcoming NCAA women's basketball tournament. --Field Level Media

