Patriots awarded four compensatory picks for NFL Draft

The New England Patriots were awarded four compensatory draft picks for the 2020 NFL Draft, the league announced Tuesday. New England was awarded two third-round picks and two sixth-rounders. The number of picks awarded is based on 2019 free agency when the Patriots lost seven players and signed just one.

A total of 32 compensatory picks were awarded to 15 teams. The Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks were all awarded three selections. The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins each received two draft choices. The Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins each received one.

The Texans received the highest-overall, a third-rounder that is No. 97 overall. The Giants, Seahawks, Steelers, Eagles, Rams, Vikings and Ravens also received third-round picks. Fourth-round picks went to the Buccaneers, Bears, Dolphins, Redskins, Ravens, Seahawks and Eagles (two).

The Broncos and Cowboys received fifth-round picks. The Seahawks landed a sixth-round choice. Seventh-rounders went to the Giants (two), Texans (two), Vikings (two), Broncos (two) and Dolphins.

The formula for compensation picks is based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.