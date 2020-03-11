Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patriots awarded four compensatory picks for NFL Draft

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 05:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 05:13 IST
Patriots awarded four compensatory picks for NFL Draft

The New England Patriots were awarded four compensatory draft picks for the 2020 NFL Draft, the league announced Tuesday. New England was awarded two third-round picks and two sixth-rounders. The number of picks awarded is based on 2019 free agency when the Patriots lost seven players and signed just one.

A total of 32 compensatory picks were awarded to 15 teams. The Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks were all awarded three selections. The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins each received two draft choices. The Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins each received one.

The Texans received the highest-overall, a third-rounder that is No. 97 overall. The Giants, Seahawks, Steelers, Eagles, Rams, Vikings and Ravens also received third-round picks. Fourth-round picks went to the Buccaneers, Bears, Dolphins, Redskins, Ravens, Seahawks and Eagles (two).

The Broncos and Cowboys received fifth-round picks. The Seahawks landed a sixth-round choice. Seventh-rounders went to the Giants (two), Texans (two), Vikings (two), Broncos (two) and Dolphins.

The formula for compensation picks is based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Financial stories - March 10

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Coachella music festival postponed until October over coronavirus

The Coachella music festival in the Southern California desert has been postponed for six months until October because of concerns over the coronavirus, organizer Goldenvoice said on Tuesday.The festival, one of the biggest in the world, br...

Olympics-If Tokyo Games not possible, 1-2 year delay realistic-organising member tells WSJ

If the Olympics cant be held in Tokyo this summer due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, a delay of one or two years would be the most realistic option, a Tokyo Olympic Committee executive board member told the Wall Street Journal.H...

Japan had 59 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, biggest one-day rise -NHK

Japan had 59 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, the biggest one-day rise since the start of the outbreak, public broadcaster NHK said.Total infections have risen to 1,278 cases, including 696 from the Diamond Princess cruise shi...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S. warns Taliban that level of violence not conducive for peace processThe United States warned the Taliban on Tuesday that the current high level of violence by the insurgents was not ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020