Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rask, Bruins snap Flyers winning streak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 07:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 07:13 IST
Rask, Bruins snap Flyers winning streak

Matt Grzelcyk and Patrice Bergeron scored goals to lift the visiting Boston Bruins past the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 on Tuesday. Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask made 36 saves for his 50th career shutout and helped snap the Flyers' nine-game winning streak.

The Bruins improved to 44-14-12 for a league-best 100 points. The Bruins also pushed their road mark to 22-10-3. The Flyers (41-21-7, 89 points) had scored at least three goals in 14 straight before being shut out. Philadelphia remains 25-6-4 at home.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 27 shots and dropped to 20-3-2 at home. Philadelphia's Travis Konecny had a terrific scoring chance on the power play at 7:05 of the first period, but Rask made a strong glove save to keep the game scoreless.

David Pastrnak ripped a slap shot with time winding down, but Hart was able to turn it aside as the period ended without a goal. The Flyers controlled the offensive pace in the opening minutes of the second period. Ivan Provorov and Kevin Hayes each fired slap shots on goal.

Pastrnak continued buzzing offensively and had several more chances, albeit unsuccessfully, midway through the period. On Philadelphia's third power play, Hayes almost scored twice from point-blank range. But when it expired, about four minutes remained in the second.

The Bruins jumped ahead 1-0 when Grzelcyk scored on the power play at 18:39 of the second. His shot from the point eluded Hart. Brad Marchand nearly extended the lead in the opening 14 seconds of the third period before Hart slid across the crease to deny the goal. Then at 8:41, Hart snared another big shot by Pastrnak.

Provorov received a pass right in front and had his shot kicked aside by Rask's pad at 13:35. The Bruins moved ahead 2-0 at 14:40 when Bergeron's 31st goal appeared to deflect off Travis Sanheim and into the net.

Hart was pulled for an extra skater with 2:41 remaining. Claude Giroux had one shot saved by Rask and Jake Voracek clanged a shot off the post. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Financial stories - March 10

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Aldridge scores 24 in return to rally Spurs past Mavs

LaMarcus Aldridge poured in 24 points, nine of them in a pivotal late-game stretch, as the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the visiting Dallas Mavericks 119-109 on Tuesday and snap a two-game losing streak. The Spurs trailed by five point...

China's new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad

China reported an uptick in new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, reversing four straight days of fewer new cases, driven by infected individuals arriving from abroad.Mainland China had 24 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, the Nation...

Security Council adopts resolution welcoming steps towards Afghanistan peace

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday afternoon welcoming recent steps towards ending the conflict in Afghanistan. All 15 members supported the resolution, tabled by the United States, which endorses a joint US...

China's new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad

China reported an uptick in new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, reversing four straight days of fewer new cases, driven by infected individuals arriving from abroad.Mainland China had 24 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, the Nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020