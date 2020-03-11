Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby league-NRL suspends players for taking 'young females' to hotel

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 07:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 07:16 IST
Rugby league-NRL suspends players for taking 'young females' to hotel

Australia's top flight National Rugby League (NRL) has been plunged into scandal on the eve of its season-opener, with two Canterbury Bulldogs players stood down after taking two "young females" back to their hotel rooms on a pre-season tour. The NRL's integrity unit has issued "show cause" notices to Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera, which compel them to respond to allegations that they breached the competition's code of conduct, club officials said on Wednesday.

"First, the matters that are the subject of the ongoing NRL disciplinary process occurred during the recent visit to Port Macquarie,” Canterbury CEO Andrew Hill told reporters at a media conference in Sydney. "Second, I can confirm that the breaches do relate to players bringing young females of a consensual age back to the team hotel.

"The club wishes to reiterate that while neither player is the subject of a current police investigation, these are very concerning matters that the club has treated very seriously." The alleged breaches occurred when the club was on a pre-season tour of the mid-north coast of the eastern state of New South Wales and stayed at Port Macquarie, a seaside town.

Players visited 12 local schools in the Port Macquarie area and held a junior clinic. Sydney-based Canterbury, who face the Parramatta Eels in the NRL season-opener on Thursday, said they were conducting an internal review after reporting the incident to the NRL's integrity department.

"The allegations are that each player engaged in behaviour that represents a serious breach of the NRL rules and the Bulldogs' code of conduct, resulting in the NRL notice," the club said. The age of consent in New South Wales state is 16.

Local media reported the players had brought girls from a local high school in Port Macquarie back to their hotel rooms. The scandal has cost the side a multi-million dollar sponsorship deal with a family restaurant group, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The NRL, the world's richest rugby league competition, has long been plagued by unsavoury off-field incidents involving player behaviour. Shortly before last year's season-opener, the league implemented a new policy to stand down players facing serious indictable offences in the wake of a string of off-field incidents involving allegations of sexual assault and domestic battery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Financial stories - March 10

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Aldridge scores 24 in return to rally Spurs past Mavs

LaMarcus Aldridge poured in 24 points, nine of them in a pivotal late-game stretch, as the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the visiting Dallas Mavericks 119-109 on Tuesday and snap a two-game losing streak. The Spurs trailed by five point...

China's new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad

China reported an uptick in new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, reversing four straight days of fewer new cases, driven by infected individuals arriving from abroad.Mainland China had 24 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, the Nation...

Security Council adopts resolution welcoming steps towards Afghanistan peace

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday afternoon welcoming recent steps towards ending the conflict in Afghanistan. All 15 members supported the resolution, tabled by the United States, which endorses a joint US...

China's new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad

China reported an uptick in new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, reversing four straight days of fewer new cases, driven by infected individuals arriving from abroad.Mainland China had 24 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, the Nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020