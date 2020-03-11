Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina calls up 6 Italy-based players for WCup qualifiers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Buenosaires
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 09:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 09:45 IST
Argentina calls up 6 Italy-based players for WCup qualifiers

Argentina called up six Italy-based players for the team's first two World Cup qualifiers despite the country's lockdown to combat the coronavirus. Barcelona star Lionel Messi was also included in the squad, despite Argentina having imposed restrictions on people traveling from Italy, Spain, Germany and France. Those travelers are supposed to be quarantined for 14 days, regardless of showing symptoms or not.

It was unclear how Argentina's soccer federation will handle those cases. Argentina starts its campaign to reach the 2022 World Cup on March 26 against Ecuador in Buenos Aires, but Messi is suspended for that game. However, is eligible to play against Bolivia in La Paz on March 31.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Juan Musso (Udinese) Defenders: Nehuén Pérez (Famalicao), Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City), Renzo Saravia (Internacional), Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina), Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax), Leonardo Balerdi (Borussia Dortmund) Midfielders: Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Roberto Pereyra (Watford), Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese), Marcos Acuña (Sporting Lisbon), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton) Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Sergio Agüero (Manchester City), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen), Nicolás González (Stuttgart), Paulo Dybala (Juventus) and Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Financial stories - March 10

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

China stocks hold steady on cooling virus worries, policy hopes; Hong Kong flat

China stocks held steady on Wednesday, as worries over the coronavirus outbreak in the country ebbed after President Xi Jinpings visit to Wuhan, and as investors expect Beijings stimulus to underpin its economy. The CSI300 index fell 0.1 to...

OLYMPICS-In Tokyo, a growing sense of angst over virus-hit Games

For weeks, Olympic organisers have relentlessly pushed a consistent message The Summer Games in Tokyo will not be cancelled or postponed. As recently as Thursday, Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said cancellation or delay of the Games woul...

U.S. Treasury will likely extend deadline for filing tax due to coronavirus - WSJ

The Trump administration will likely push back the April 15 deadline to file taxes as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus effects on U.S. households and businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Tuesday, citing a U.S. officia...

FOREX-Dollar resumes descent against safe-haven currencies as virus spreads

The dollar resumed its descent against the safe-haven Japanese yen and the Swiss franc on Wednesday as investors worried over how much governments and central banks can do to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus epidemic.The moves...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020