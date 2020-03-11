Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deslauriers' historic hat trick carries Ducks past Senators

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 10:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 10:18 IST
Deslauriers' historic hat trick carries Ducks past Senators

Nicolas Deslauriers' first NHL hat trick was also the fastest hat trick in Ducks history, and Anaheim earned a 5-2 win over the visiting Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Known more for his toughness than his offensive prowess over his seven NHL seasons, Deslauriers had only 12 goals in 211 games heading into Tuesday's play. Against Ottawa, however, the forward scored three consecutive goals within a span of 9:04 in the first period.

His third goal came 11:49 into the game, breaking the Anaheim record for quickest hat trick set by Teemu Selanne, who had three goals in the first 12:58 on Nov. 10, 1997, against the visiting San Jose Sharks. Jakob Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell scored the Ducks' other two goals Tuesday, both on power plays. Rakell also had an assist, giving him seven points (two goals, five assists) over his last four games. David Backes and Carter Rowney each supplied two assists.

Anaheim (29-32-9, 67 points) kept its faint postseason hopes alive with the victory, moving within 11 points of a Western Conference wild-card position. The Ducks are 3-0-1 over the past four games. Brady Tkachuk and Colin White each had a goal and an assist for the Senators (25-33-12, 62 points). Ottawa had won four of its previous five games.

The Ducks scored five goals despite putting only 15 shots on net, matching their season low for shots in a game. Ottawa generated the vast majority of the offensive pressure, outshooting Anaheim by a 42-15 margin. Ducks goalie Ryan Miller made 40 saves, including a perfect 10-for-10 performance on shots during five Ottawa power plays. It was the 387th win of Miller's career, putting him two victories behind Dominik Hasek for 14th place on the NHL's all-time wins list.

Marcus Hogberg had a much tougher night in Ottawa's net, allowing five goals from the 15 shots he faced. Hogberg missed the Senators' previous three games due to family reasons. The Senators have only 20 points in road games this season, the second-lowest total of any team in the league.

Anaheim went 2-for-2 on power play chances, snapping an 0-for-13 slump with the extra attacker over the previous five games. The struggling Ottawa penalty-kill unit has now allowed nine goals in the opponents' past 21 power plays. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

UN Security Council endorses US-Taliban peace deal

The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution welcoming the recent deal between the US and the Taliban to bring lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan and allow US troops to return home from Americas longest war. The US-Taliba...

ANALYSIS-What gave Biden the edge over Sanders? Five takeaways

Joe Biden was quickly declared the winner in nominating contests in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho on Tuesday, giving him perhaps unstoppable momentum toward winning the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. President Donald Tr...

AAP gives notice in Rajya Sabha over Yes bank crisis

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the ongoing Yes bank crisis. In a letter to Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha, the AAP leader sought permission from Rajya Chairman to allow him to ...

Lal's very poor pitch comment was ill-timed and error of judgement: SCA curator

Arun Lals very poor pitch comment on an opening day drew a sharp rebuttal from Saurashtra Cricket Association on Wednesday when its curator Mahendra Rajdev said the Bengal coach erred in his judgment by jumping the gun in the Ranji Trophy f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020