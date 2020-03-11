Left Menu
Development News Edition

Premier League suffers first postponement as Arsenal players quarantined

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 12:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 12:38 IST
Premier League suffers first postponement as Arsenal players quarantined

Arsenal's game at Manchester City was postponed on Wednesday after players from the London club were put into quarantine, making it the first Premier League fixture to be called off because of the new coronavirus. Arsenal said players and four staff had been isolated at their homes after coming into contact with the owner of Greek club Olympiakos, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are strictly following the government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact," an Arsenal statement said. "As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight's (Wednesday's) match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed." The first postponement in the Premier League, which has a worldwide following of billions of TV viewers, follows widespread disruption to football and other sports across the globe.

Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League by Olympiakos in late February. Vangelis Marinakis, owner of the Greek club and England's Nottingham Forest, announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. But Arsenal said the players and staff, who met Marinakis after the game at the Emirates Stadium, will return to work on Friday ahead of Saturday's trip to Brighton.

"The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing COVID-19 at extremely low," it added. The Premier League called the move a "precautionary measure" and said there were no plans to postpone any other games.

Football's Serie A and all other sports have been put on hold in Italy, while the top two divisions in Spain and France will be played in empty stadiums for at least the next two weeks. UEFA's Champions League and Europa League have also been both forced to arrange matches behind closed doors as the epidemic spreads.

Olympiakos host Wolverhampton Wanderers in Athens this week in the Europa League, in one of the last-16 games that will be played in front of an empty stadium. Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has joined a number of managers, including Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, in voicing disquiet at being asked to play without fans.

"If we have to go we will. But we don't agree -- we're not happy to go," he told Sky Sports. "Behind closed doors doesn't make sense," he added.

"We're pretending to live a normal life when things aren't normal." Wednesday's postponement could also frustrate Premier League leaders Liverpool, as a Manchester City defeat would have taken them to the brink of their first top-flight title in 30 years..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Haas, McLaren Formula One team members tested for coronavirus

Two members of the Haas Formula One team and one from McLaren were quarantined on Wednesday as a precaution amid coronavirus fears ahead of Sundays season-opening race in Melbourne. Two members of team have been quarantined and remain in ho...

German chancellor, health minister to hold news conference on coronavirus at 1030 GMT

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn will hold a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday 1030 GMT, organisers said.Merkel and Spahn will answer questions in Berlin from reporters together with Loth...

TAKE A LOOK-Bank of England cuts rates to 0.25%

The Bank of England unexpectedly cut interest rates by half a percentage point to 0.25 on Wednesday in a move to bolster Britains economy against disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.Following are the main stories BoE cuts rates t...

Taliban say conditional prisoner release order by Afghan govt is against deal with U.S.

The conditional prisoner release order announced by the Afghan government is against the U.S.-Taliban agreement signed in Doha last month, a spokesman for the group said on Wednesday.It is properly explained in the peace accord that first 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020