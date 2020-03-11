Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arsenal academy's head of sports medicine conducts trainers' workshop at NCA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:00 IST
Arsenal academy's head of sports medicine conducts trainers' workshop at NCA

The National Cricket Academy (NCA) has conducted an evaluation and development workshop for 47 shortlisted strength and conditioning coaches from various state associations to assign them at various zonal camps, starting April

The workshop was, interestingly, headed by Des Ryan, who is head of sports medicine and athletic development at the Arsenal Academy. He was assisted by Shayne Muphy (Sports Scientist and Consultant at City Football Group and Faculty at Setanta College) and Antoine Mobian (Former German Rugby S&C Coach and Faculty at Setanta College)

"The workshop covered a wide range of topics from long term athletic development' to load monitoring and the use of technology in cricket," a BCCI media release stated. "The aim of the workshop was to identify qualified strength and conditioning coaches within the Indian domestic cricket circuit, evaluate them and then assign them to various Zonal Camps that will be conducted across the Country starting from April," it further stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh slum fire leaves many people homeless

A massive fire ripped through a slum on Wednesday in Bangladeshs capital of Dhaka, leaving thousands of people homeless. Hundreds of shanties were destroyed in the Rupnagar slum in the citys Mirpur area, witnesses said.As many as 150 firefi...

OxygenOS 9.0.11 update released for OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T

OnePlus has begun rolling out the OxygenOS 9.0.11 update for its 2017 flagships, the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T. The latest update brings improved system stability, general bug fixes and an Android security patch for February 2020.As usua...

Tara roped in as lead female actor opposite Aditya in 'Ek Villain 2'

The makers of 2014 action-drama -- EK Villain -- who announced the sequel of the film titled Ek Villain 2 have roped in Tara Sutaria as the lead female actor opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesda...

What you need to know about the coronavirus today

Here are todays developments on the coronavirus epidemic Bank of England leads coronavirus chargeOnce not too long ago, the burning question in the UK was about how Brexit would impact the economy. Whereas that concern wasnt quite enough to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020