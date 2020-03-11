Left Menu
Development News Edition

Players may not use saliva for shining ball: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

In the wake of coronavirus scare, Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Wednesday hinted that the bowlers may not use saliva to shine the ball during the series against South Africa.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:02 IST
Players may not use saliva for shining ball: Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar speaking at a press conference in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of coronavirus scare, Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Wednesday hinted that the bowlers may not use saliva to shine the ball during the series against South Africa. With more than 50 positive coronavirus cases in the country, the 31-year-old bowler said that the team is taking necessary precautions.

"We are taking every precaution we can. We have a team of doctors with us, who are advising us on dos and don'ts," Bhuvneshwar said in the pre-match press conference. "We have a meeting with our doctors. If they advise us to not use saliva on the ball, then we will follow it. So, it all depends upon the instructions given by the doctor," the bowler added.

With the ICC World T20 scheduled in October this year the focus of many teams have been on the shortest format of the game. However, Bhuvneshwar feels that every game is equally important.

"Every international game is important. If we win here, we will take that confidence in the Indian Premier League," added Bhuvneshwar. The 30-year-old bowler, who is returning into the squad after injury, said that the best way to make a comeback is by playing practice matches before the actual game.

India will lock horns with South Africa in the first ODIs on March 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh slum fire leaves many people homeless

A massive fire ripped through a slum on Wednesday in Bangladeshs capital of Dhaka, leaving thousands of people homeless. Hundreds of shanties were destroyed in the Rupnagar slum in the citys Mirpur area, witnesses said.As many as 150 firefi...

OxygenOS 9.0.11 update released for OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T

OnePlus has begun rolling out the OxygenOS 9.0.11 update for its 2017 flagships, the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T. The latest update brings improved system stability, general bug fixes and an Android security patch for February 2020.As usua...

Tara roped in as lead female actor opposite Aditya in 'Ek Villain 2'

The makers of 2014 action-drama -- EK Villain -- who announced the sequel of the film titled Ek Villain 2 have roped in Tara Sutaria as the lead female actor opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesda...

What you need to know about the coronavirus today

Here are todays developments on the coronavirus epidemic Bank of England leads coronavirus chargeOnce not too long ago, the burning question in the UK was about how Brexit would impact the economy. Whereas that concern wasnt quite enough to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020