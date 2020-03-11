AFC Cup: Chennai City to host Maziya Sports & Recreation in their first clash
Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Chennai City are all set to host recently crowned Dhivehi Premier League champions Maziya Sports and Recreation of the Maldives in their first-ever AFC Cup clash. The Maldivian club is returning to the competition for the first time since 2017. The 2018-19 I-League champions Chennai City are following in the footsteps of Chennaiyin FC, who competed in the 2019 AFC Cup.
Maziya, meanwhile, produced a stunning result to defeat another Indian side, Bengaluru FC, on penalties in the play-offs to progress to the group stage. As the only non-debutant, the Male club will hope their experience proves beneficial in a new-look South Zone group. The match will be played at c in Chennai later in the day. (ANI)
