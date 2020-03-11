Left Menu
Tennis-Fed Cup finals and playoffs postponed due to coronavirus - ITF

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 11-03-2020 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 22:07 IST
The Fed Cup finals that were scheduled to be held in Budapest, Hungary, next month and playoffs that were to be held in various locations worldwide have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Wednesday. The finals event, originally scheduled to take place from April 14-19 at the Laszlo Papp Sport Arena in Budapest, was postponed after Hungary banned public gatherings of more than 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.

"After careful consideration and close discussion with the ITF Board, the Local Organising Committee... it is with regret that the ITF has announced the postponement of the Fed Cup Finals," the ITF said in a statement https://www.fedcup.com/en/news/317110.aspx. New dates will be announced only after the governing body takes stock of the situation.

The Fed Cup finals is an Olympic qualification event and the ITF said they were working with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to address any impact it would have on athletes' qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

