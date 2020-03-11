Left Menu
Report: Multiple NFL teams remove coaches from pro day travel

  Updated: 11-03-2020 22:25 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 22:25 IST
Coaches employed by the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles are being pulled off the road during the normally frantic pro day circuit, Yahoo Sports reported. Yahoo reported the move is a reaction to the potential spread of coronavirus.

The NFL pre-draft process could be further impacted with scouts not attending pro day workouts designed to give an in-person view of pro prospects and their athletic ability, mannerisms and interaction with peers, as well as their ability to take and apply instruction. Many players also go through position-specific workouts for team position coaches, who often also interview players later in the day or over dinner. The NFL is working with the World Health Organization in managing major events scheduled for the next two months, including spring owners' meetings in Florida starting March 29 and the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas (April 23-25).

Several major college programs have scheduled workouts for this month. Auburn already had its pro day. Oklahoma and Wisconsin held pro day workouts Wednesday. Ohio State and Alabama are scheduled to hold their workouts in two weeks.

Yahoo reported several scouts -- many of whom are based in specific regions and not at the team facility -- are being asked to drive to workouts and avoid air travel to prevent the spread of the virus. --Field Level Media

