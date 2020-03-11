Texans, CB Joseph agree to split

Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph will not return to the team in 2020. The Texans released a statement thanking Joseph for his contributions to the franchise and wishing him well in free agency, saying the two sides "mutually agreed that he will enter free agency."

Joseph turns 36 in April and made $4 million in 2019. "Johnathan has been a consummate professional, team captain and one of the leaders of our defense for the past nine years. It is rare for a player to sustain such a high level of play for over a decade and that says so much about him and his dedication to the game. He is an exceptional teammate, mentor, husband and father," the team said in a release.

"His impact on and off the field makes him quite possibly the most celebrated free agent signing in franchise history. The entire Houston Texans organization thanks Johnathan for the contributions he made to our team and the Houston community. We wish him and his family all the best as he pursues free agency." Joseph signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Texans in 2011 after spending five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals (2006-10).

He is the franchise's all-time leader with 17 interceptions. He's also the Texans' leader in passes defensed (118), interception return yards (410) and interceptions returned for touchdowns (four) and ranks third in games played (133) and fifth in total tackles (482). --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.