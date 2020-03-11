Report: MLB games could move due to coronavirus

Major League Baseball is formulating contingency plans for regular-season games because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal's Jarred Diamond reported that MLB is looking into different sites for games once the season begins later this month as opposed to playing in empty stadiums.

Teams could play at other MLB stadiums in cities less affected by the coronavirus when the primary tenant is on the road, per the report. Spring training stadiums in Arizona or Florida also are being considered to host games. In the event that large public gatherings are banned by local authorities, then playing in an empty stadium would be considered.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that public events, such as sporting events, conventions, and concerts, that draw more than 250 people will be prohibited in Seattle and adjoining areas during the outbreak. That means the Seattle Mariners' season opener, scheduled for March 26 at T-Mobile Park, won't be played in the city -- at least not with fans in the stadium. The Mariners start the season with a seven-game homestand against the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins. Moving the games to the Mariners' spring-training home in Peoria, Ariz., is a possibility.

Inslee said the ban was in place through the end of March, for now, but likely would be extended. Diamond, however, said that MLB is not entertaining the idea of canceling the regular season.

MLB has joined the NBA, MLS, and NHL in limiting media access as a means to contain the spread of the virus. Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball has been playing spring games in empty ballparks and has delayed the start of its regular season.

