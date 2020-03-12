Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warriors to face Nets in 'somber' empty home arena

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 01:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 01:26 IST
Warriors to face Nets in 'somber' empty home arena

Chase Center will be devoid of fans Thursday when the Golden State Warriors welcome the Brooklyn Nets to San Francisco in the first of what could be many NBA games played in an empty arena. San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday a mandate banning events with more than 1,000 people for at least two weeks.

"For me, it's unprecedented. It's a unique situation. Everyone is trying to make the best of it, keep things business as usual," Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Wednesday. Players and coaches for the Warriors were informed of the protocol at a brief meeting with general manager Bob Myers on Wednesday. Myers described the mood as silent and somber.

Myers said the news is a "hard, sobering moment to enter into this unknown." NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the league is in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and will take further direction as needed in what is a rapidly developing situation. For fear of a health crisis, already a similar ban is in place in Ohio that will impact the Cleveland Cavaliers but a broad order to limit stadium gatherings could make the move commonplace for a period of time.

Golden State is 15-50 and in last place in the Western Conference. Thursday was supposed to be the return to the region for Nets forward Kevin Durant, who left the Warriors via sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets in July. While the injured Durant (Achilles) is still planning to attend the game, fans will not be around to share their reaction in the franchise's new building. "It's a joy having him around, to be able to bounce ideas off him, to get his reactions throughout the course of the game," said Vaughn. "And to be a teammate and have him sit next to you and give you confidence and give you support and guidance, it's a luxury."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Italy PM Conte toughens coronavirus lockdown with new measures

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte added new restrictions on Wednesday to the lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus after figures showed Italy posting the highest daily increase in deaths of any country since the outbreak began.In a televise...

U.S. considers restrictions on European travelers as coronavirus hits home

The U.S. government is likely to discourage Americans from taking trips to Europe and might restrict people entering the United States from the continent to fight coronavirus, as a top health official warned on Wednesday the U.S. outbreak w...

Soccer-High-profile Qatar tournament cancelled over coronavirus

A high-profile four-team international soccer tournament in Doha, Qatar this month has been cancelled due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak, the Croatian Football Federation said on Wednesday. Croatia were due to feature alongside Port...

2 Americans, 1 British personnel killed in rocket attack on base near Baghdad

Two Americans and one British personnel have been killed after around 15 rockets hit a coalition base near Baghdad on Wednesday local time, RT reported citing US officials. The officials have cited preliminary information to inform about th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020