Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alpine skiing-Brignone is World Cup champion after cancellations

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 02:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 02:29 IST
Alpine skiing-Brignone is World Cup champion after cancellations

Italy's Federica Brignone was confirmed as women's Alpine skiing overall World Cup champion on Wednesday when the final races of the season in Sweden were cancelled after a member of the sponsor support staff tested positive for coronavirus. The cancellation of a parallel slalom, giant slalom and slalom in Are ended the reign of three-times champion Mikaela Shiffrin, who had hoped to return after more than a month out following the death of her father.

The governing FIS said in a statement that the cancellation came after new recommendations from the Public Health Agency of Sweden. "The races in Are will not be replaced on the World Cup calendar and the 2019-2020 season is officially finished for the women," the FIS added.

The World Cup finals scheduled for the Italian resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo had already been cancelled due to the coronavirus. FIS said three members of the World Cup sponsor support team in Are were in quarantine after experiencing symptoms of the virus, without coming into contact with anyone in the Swedish resort.

One member who had shown symptoms in the Norwegian resort of Kvitfjell tested positive on Wednesday. "Thanks to the procedures in place, and quick action by the Norwegian and Swedish medical staff, it is not anticipated that persons associated with the men's or women's Alpine World Cup have been affected," FIS said.

Olympic bronze medallist Brignone is the first Italian skier to win an overall World Cup title since Alberto Tomba in 1995 and the first Italian woman. She also won the giant slalom and combined World Cup globes.

Shiffrin, whose father Jeff died in an accident at home in Colorado on Feb. 2 aged 65, had been 153 points behind Brignone in the overall standings with 300 points still to be won. "I have some wonderful memories with my dad here during the World Cup finals and world champs, so I've been looking forward to returning for these races," the double Olympic champion said on Instagram.

"I still have no real goals or expectations. I just would like to try and race again before the end of the season." Shiffrin also warned fans that her interactions would be limited.

"No selfies, autographs, hugs, high fives, handshakes or kiss greetings, and limited interviews if any," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Australia to subsidise wages of 120,000 apprentices as part of economic stimulus package

Australias conservative government will pledge on Thursday to subsidise the wages of apprentices and offer small businesses A25,000, as part of a stimulus package designed to stave-off the economic toll of coronavirus. The measures will be ...

Italy PM Conte toughens coronavirus lockdown with new measures

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte added new restrictions on Wednesday to the lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus after figures showed Italy posting the highest daily increase in deaths of any country since the outbreak began.In a televise...

U.S. considers restrictions on European travelers as coronavirus hits home

The U.S. government is likely to discourage Americans from taking trips to Europe and might restrict people entering the United States from the continent to fight coronavirus, as a top health official warned on Wednesday the U.S. outbreak w...

Soccer-High-profile Qatar tournament cancelled over coronavirus

A high-profile four-team international soccer tournament in Doha, Qatar this month has been cancelled due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak, the Croatian Football Federation said on Wednesday. Croatia were due to feature alongside Port...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020