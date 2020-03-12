Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hurricanes hope to cap winning road trip at Devils

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 05:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 05:30 IST
Hurricanes hope to cap winning road trip at Devils

A season-long six-game road trip for the Carolina Hurricanes began as if it might end up sinking their playoff hopes. But the Hurricanes can close out the jaunt Thursday by further solidifying their standing in the Eastern Conference wild-card race when they visit the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J. Both teams were off Wednesday after playing Tuesday, when the Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2, and the Devils fell to the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2.

The win for the Hurricanes (38-25-5, 81 points) was their third in a row and vaulted them into a tie for the Eastern Conference wild-card spots with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The two teams are one point ahead of the New York Islanders, who fell out of the East's final playoff spot with a 5-4 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Hurricanes started their streak with wins over a pair of contenders by beating the Islanders 3-2 in overtime on Saturday and with a 6-2 victory over the Penguins on Sunday.

The Red Wings, who clinched the worst record in the NHL with Tuesday's loss, and Devils (28-29-12, 68 points), who are likely to finish last in the Metropolitan Division for the second straight season while missing the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years, present a far different challenge for Carolina, which was pleased with how it responded Tuesday night. "That was a game where you look at the standings and you expect to win, but you still have to respect the game," Hurricanes right winger Justin Williams said Tuesday night. "We still had to go out there and work against a scrappy team that's fighting against you."

While their playoff hopes are all but extinct, the Devils will get another chance at playing spoiler Thursday night. Sixteen of New Jersey's final 17 games are scheduled against teams that entered Wednesday in the playoff race. The Devils are 2-2 in their first four games in that stretch, with three-goal losses to the Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights (3-0 on Mar. 3) book-ending multi-goal wins over the St. Louis Blues (4-2) and New York Rangers (6-4) last Friday and Saturday.

"We know the situation they were in," interim Devils head coach Alain Nasreddine said Tuesday night. "They're up there in the standings for a good reason. Their big players show up in big games. When it's not Sidney Crosby, it's (Evgeni) Malkin. When it is not Malkin, it's (Kris) Letang. When it's not Letang, it's (goalie Tristan) Jarry or (goalie Matt) Murray." The game Thursday will be the third of four scheduled meetings this season between the Metropolitan Division rivals. The Devils earned a 5-3 win at Carolina on Nov. 2 and fell to the host Hurricanes, 5-2, on Feb. 14. The teams are scheduled to play in New Jersey again on Mar. 29.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Trump tried to pressure Fed Chair Powell on coronavirus response -Washington Post

President Donald Trump this week tried to get Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to push Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to do more to boost the economy and stem the stock markets decline, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The p...

Australia unveils stimulus to offset coronavirus impact

Australias government said on Thursday it would pump A17.6 billion 11.4 billion into the economy to prevent the coronavirus outbreak pushing the country into its first recession in nearly 30 years.The package wipes out a long-promised budge...

Report: Packers to cut 5-time Pro Bowl TE Graham

The Green Bay Packers are moving on from tight end Jimmy Graham, with the team set to cut the five-time Pro Bowl veteran on Thursday, ESPN reported Wednesday. According to ESPNs Adam Schefter, the 33-year-old Graham will become a free agent...

Bucks' Antetokounmpo making swift progress from knee injury

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is relieved that a scary knee injury is turning out to be a minor ailment. The reigning MVP injured his left knee in an awkward fall during Fridays loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and was hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020