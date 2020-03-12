Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bucks' Antetokounmpo making swift progress from knee injury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 05:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 05:56 IST
Bucks' Antetokounmpo making swift progress from knee injury

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is relieved that a scary knee injury is turning out to be a minor ailment. The reigning MVP injured his left knee in an awkward fall during Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and was highly concerned. But when an MRI exam ruled out structural damage he was able to relax knowing he would only be sidelined for a short time.

"I was nervous probably when I fell on the floor," Antetokounmpo told reporters after Wednesday's practice. "When I was able to walk it off and play a few minutes, that felt better. But the next day, I was extremely sore, so I was nervous. And then, later the next day, later in the day, I was probably nervous the whole day until the MRI." Antetokounmpo's rapid improvement was displayed Wednesday when he unexpectedly practiced with the team and took part in a scrimmage. He is now listed as questionable for Thursday's home game against the Boston Celtics.

How the All-Star's knee responds to Wednesday's workout will determine whether or not the Bucks attempt to play him Thursday or sit out a third straight game. "I might go back home and my knee might swell up. I don't know," Antetokounmpo said. "So I have to see how it feels tomorrow morning, and if I feel good, and if they clear me through the medical staff, I will play."

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer, though, might not be willing to push the issue. "We'll take it slowly and always probably err on the side of caution, but [it was] a good day for Giannis," Budenholzer told reporters.

The NBA-best Bucks (53-12) struggled without Antetokounmpo and have lost a season-worst three straight games and four of their last five. In addition to the loss to the Lakers, Milwaukee lost at the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets during their streak. Antetokounmpo was amused Wednesday when a reporter referred to the stretch as "tough."

"Tough? We lost three in a row," Antetokounmpo said. "That's tough? (We went 15-67) my rookie year? It's not tough at all. "I know we're a good team, we're a great team, we win games, but losing three in a row, that's not tough. We just have to come in, work on our games, smile, keep on fighting and go out there and do our jobs."

Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 57 games this season. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo governor says pandemic label for virus to impact Olympics talks -Kyodo

The classification of the coronavirus as a pandemic will have an impact on discussions about the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, but for now cancellation is unthinkable, Kyodo News quoted Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike as saying on Thursday.The Wo...

Flyers F Thompson (knee) out at least 2 weeks

Philadelphia Flyers forward Nate Thompson is expected to miss at least two weeks after he sustained a sprained knee Tuesday, the team announced Wednesday. Thompson and Boston Bruins right wing Ondrej Kase staggered into the boards during th...

Tom Hanks says he, wife Rita Wilson have coronavirus in Australia

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, the actor said on Twitter. The actor said that he and Wilson, who are both 63, were tested in Australia, where he is wo...

NBA to suspend season after Wednesday night

The NBA announced that it will suspend the season after Wednesday nights games until further notice as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came shortly after a game between the Utah Jazz and host Oklahoma City Thunder w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020