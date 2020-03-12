Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hornets come back to hand Heat rare home loss

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 07:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 07:39 IST
Hornets come back to hand Heat rare home loss

Devonte' Graham scored 30 points - including five in the final 2:25 -- to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 109-98 win over the host Miami Heat on Wednesday night. It was a rare home loss for the Heat. Miami has the NBA's third-best home record at 27-5.

Charlotte improved to 13-21 on the road. Heat guard Kendrick Nunn -- who had been listed as questionable due to an illness -- played and scored a team-high 24 points.

Miami also got 23 points from Derrick Jones and 21 points, a game-high 10 assists and six rebounds from Bam Adebayo. However, the Heat, after a 40-point first-quarter explosion, scored just 58 in the final three periods.

Graham made 11 of 19 shots from the floor, including 8 of 11 on 3-pointers. He scored all 30 of his points after the first quarter. His performance was especially big because he was missing his backcourt partner. Terry Rozier, coming off a career-high 40 points in Charlotte's 143-138 double-overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, sat out the Miami game due to an illness.

Guard Tyler Herro, Miami's rookie first-round pick, returned from an ankle injury and scored two points in seven minutes in his first game since Feb. 3. Heat forward Jae Crowder, who missed one game while in the concussion protocol, returned and scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

However, Miami was without five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, who missed his first game since sustaining a toe injury. The Heat are 5-6 without him this season. Miami, making 14 of its first 15 shots, put together a 21-4 run and finished the first quarter on top 40-22. The Heat shot 84.2 percent from the floor in the quarter, including 8 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Charlotte stormed back, however, with a 20-1 second-quarter run. Miami, after its best-shooting period of the season in the first, missed its first 10 second-quarter shots. The Hornets took their first lead of the game, 49-47, with 2:46 left in the half on the strength of two straight Graham three-pointers.

Charlotte went into halftime with a stunning 59-51 lead. Charlotte outscored Miami 37-11 in the second quarter and never trailed again. The Hornets stretched their lead to 87-77 after three quarters and cruised from there.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Early decision needed for any delay, organising member tells TBS

Any decision to delay the Olympics should be made before May, an organising committee board member told Japanese broadcaster TBS late on Wednesday, as doubts over the Summer Games may grow with the coronavirus now declared a pandemic.Tokyo ...

Ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather found dead

Josie Harris, an ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather who had three children with the former champion boxer, has been found dead at her suburban Los Angeles home, authorities have said. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told KABC-TV t...

NBA to suspend season after Wednesday night

The NBA announced that it will suspend the season after the Wednesday night schedule until further notice as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonights schedule of games unti...

Maharaja's humiliation has already begun in BJP: Madhya Pradesh Congress takes a dig at Scindia

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday took a dig at Jyotiraditya Scindia, who broke ranks with the party and joined BJP on Wednesday, by pointing out that neither PM Modi nor Amit Shah had not even put out as much a tweet to welcome him i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020