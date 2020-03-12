Left Menu
Coronavirus scare: India-South Africa ODI match witness low attendance

The impact of coronavirus was seen during the first ODI match between India and South Africa as the stadium witnessed low footfall at the HPCA Stadium here on Thursday.

  ANI
  • |
  Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh)
  • |
  Updated: 12-03-2020 15:05 IST
  • |
  Created: 12-03-2020 15:05 IST
Low attendance during the first ODI match between India and South Africa at HPCA Stadium. . Image Credit: ANI

The impact of coronavirus was seen during the first ODI match between India and South Africa as the stadium witnessed low footfall at the HPCA Stadium here on Thursday. South Africa are touring India for a three-match ODI series. The weather also played a spoilsport and forced the toss to be delayed.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh government released a bulletin in which it said that there have been nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 affected patients in the state. "There are nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state while the results of 77 samples are awaited. 12 lakh persons have been scanned for coronavirus infection on the international border adjoining the state. 15,000 people have been checked at the airport," the government stated in the bulletin.

As the concerns over coronavirus are rising in the country, Indian Premier League's (IPL) fate is also yet to be decided. IPL governing council will meet on March 14 to discuss the current situation. The 13th edition of IPL is scheduled to commence on March 29 and the first match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

