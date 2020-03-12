Left Menu
Development News Edition

List of sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:01 IST
List of sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak in India

List of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India in alphabetic order : ATHLETICS: *Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships to be held in Bhopal from April 6-8 postponed. BADMINTON: *India Open in New Delhi from March 24-29 to be held without spectators.

BASKETBALL: *FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament from March 18 to 22 in Bengaluru postponed. CRICKET: Foreign players unavailable for Indian Premier League till April 15 due to government-imposed visa restrictions.

FOOTBALL: *Indian Super League final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC in Goa on March 14 to be held in empty stadium. *FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar in Bhubaneswar on March 26 postponed. *FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Afghanistan on June 9 in Kolkata postponed.

*Final round of Santosh Trophy matches in Aizawl from April 14-27 postponed. GOLF: *India Open from March 19-22 postponed. PARA SPORTS: *All national and state championships postponed till April 15.

SHOOTING: *ISSF World Cup for Rifle, Pitol and Shotgun in New Delhi March 15-25 postponed. PTI APA APA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. What you need to know about the coronavirus todayHeres what you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak today Closing U.S. borders to Europe Trump stops Europe flights, China says co...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Fossil footprints on Scottish island reveal dinosaur parade groundOn a crag of rock called Brothers Point on Scotlands Isle of Skye, scientists have identified two bustling footprint si...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Sit, stay forever Americans willing to pay top dollar to keep old dogs aliveOn a follow-up visit after Sophie Cortellinos life-saving cardiac procedure, Dr. Anna Gelzer was delighte...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Germany designates radical wing of far-right AfD as extremist entityGermany will step up surveillance of a radical wing of the far-right Alternative for Germany AfD party after the domest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020