Dharamshala ODI: India-SA match abandoned due to rain

The first ODI between India and South Africa was called off due to rain without a single ball being bowled on Thursday here at the HPCA Stadium.

Low attendance during the first ODI match between India and South Africa at HPCA Stadium.. Image Credit: ANI

The first ODI between India and South Africa was called off due to rain without a single ball being bowled on Thursday here at the HPCA Stadium. For the first ODI, the toss also did not take place and the ground was covered in covers throughout.

South Africa has entered the series on high confidence as they whitewashed Australia in a three-match ODI series before this tour. On the other hand, India, in their previous three-match ODI series, were thrashed by New Zealand as they were beaten by 3-0.

The first ODI between India and South Africa witnessed low crowd turnout amid the coronavirus outbreak. The second and third ODI between both sides is likely to be played behind closed doors as sources within the BCCI revealed that they will abide by the advisory issued by the Health Ministry.

The second ODI will be played on March 15 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. (ANI)

