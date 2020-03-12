Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID 19: Remaining Pakistan Super League matches behind closed doors

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 20:04 IST
COVID 19: Remaining Pakistan Super League matches behind closed doors

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday decided to hold the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) behind closed doors after the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic in Karachi and other parts of Pakistan. The majority number of positive COVID 19 cases have been recorded in Karachi and the Sindh province with the total rising to 24 as on Thursday. The PCB announced that from Friday matches at the NSK will be held without spectators inside the stadium and all tickets purchased would be refunded.

"Following developments in the past 24 hours, the PCB has decided to take a pro-active approach and put in place precautionary measures to better safeguard the health and safety of all those who will be involved in upcoming matches," PCB CEO, Wasim Khan said. "All matches at the NSK will now be held in front empty stadium," he said.

The PCB had decided to go ahead with the five PSL matches in Karachi after getting advice from the Sindh government and Thursday's match saw a large turn out at the National Stadium. The PCB also advised all team members to avoid handshakes and fans have been urged not to approach players for autographs and selfies. The teams have also been requested to limit public appearances.

Khan said the decision was taken on advise of the Sindh government. "This decision has been taken to protect the health and safety of the spectators, players, officials and media." "The decision will not impact accredited commercial partners, media and other service providers, who will be allowed to enter the National Stadium," he said.

He said in addition, immediate families of competing players and player support personnel as well as franchise owners will be allowed to attend the matches. "Health and safety is paramount and takes precedence over cricket. The PCB takes the health and safety of its players, spectators, officials, media, service providers and security personnel very seriously," Khan said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus : Armed Forces set up quarantine facilities in seven more cities

New coronavirus quarantine facilities have been set up in seven cities located across the nation by the Indian Armed Forces for accomodating nearly 400 Indians who are expected to return from Iran. In the next two to three days, we are expe...

China government spokesman says U.S. military may have bought virus to China

A spokesman for Chinas Foreign Ministry suggested on Thursday the U.S. military might have brought the coronavirus to the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been hardest hit by the outbreak, doubling down on a war of words with Washington. Ch...

Philippine capital on lockdown to contain coronavirus

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday announced strict immigration curbs and a halt on domestic land, sea and air travel to and from Manila, in what he called a lockdown of the capital to arrest the spread of coronavirus.Duterte ...

Vietnamese city advised to turn away cruise ship over coronavirus fears

Health authorities in the southern Vietnamese city of Ho Chi Minh want to stop a Bahamas-flagged cruise ship with Italians on board docking at the economic hub on Friday over coronavirus concerns, state media reported. The Health Department...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020