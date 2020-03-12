Left Menu
Development News Edition

Road Safety World Series cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 20:24 IST
Road Safety World Series cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

The Road Safety World Series, featuring cricket greats such as Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, has been cancelled for the time being in view of the rising coronavirus threat in Maharashtra. A highly-placed source told PTI that the series has been called off for the safety of the players and the public.

"In the interest of public safety, the organisers have agreed to reschedule the remaining matches. These matches will be played when the situation will be conducive to hold them," the source said. The organisers had earlier cancelled the matches which were to be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune and relocated them to the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. It was also earlier decided that the matches would be held in empty stadiums, but now they have been cancelled for the time being. Maharashtra reported 10 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.

Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, several sporting events in India and across the globe have been cancelled or postponed

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Slovakia closes schools, stops international travel to battle coronavirus

Slovakia will introduce border checks, stop international travel to and from the country and close schools as it steps up measures to battle the spreading coronavirus, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Thursday.The central European co...

UK moves towards tougher coronavirus measures - Scotland's Sturgeon

The United Kingdom had decided to move to the delay phase of the coronavirus response that includes more stringent measures to counter the outbreak, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday.The decision has been taken that w...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2115 hours EXPECTED STORIES Updated report of All England Badminton Championship in Birmingham. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CORONAVIRUS-3RDLD IND COVID-19 aftermath Fans out as govt direc...

IIP shows marginal rise, inflation eases

Indias factory output showed a marginal rise in January, while retail inflation eased to a two-month low in February, paving the way for RBI to cut interest rate to boost the economy that may be losing steam due to the coronavirus outbreak....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020