ATP suspends men's tour for six weeks over coronavirus

  • PTI
  • London
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 20:53 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 20:53 IST
The ATP announced Thursday it was suspending the men's tennis tour for six weeks "due to escalating health and safety issues" arising from the coronavirus pandemic. The virus, which has so far infected more than 127,000 people globally and killed over 4,600, according to an AFP tally, is wreaking havoc on the tennis calendar and global sport.

The ATP announcement came shortly after the cancellation of the Miami Open, which followed the axing of the Indian Wells tournament in California. Next month's Fed Cup tennis finals in Budapest have been postponed.

"This is not a decision that was taken lightly," said ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi. "However, we believe this is the responsible action needed at this time in order to protect the health and safety of our players, staff, the wider tennis community and general public health in the face of this global pandemic.".

