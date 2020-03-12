The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES *Updated report of All England Badminton Championship in Birmingham. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CORONAVIRUS-3RDLD IND COVID-19 aftermath: Fans out as govt directive forces Indian sports to go behind closed doors New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The money-spinning IPL mulled a closed-door edition in a desperate bid to avoid cancellation as the deadly COVID-19 sent Indian sports into quarantine after a government directive asked for fans to be kept away from all action to prevent the pandemic from spreading.

SPO-CORONAVIRUS-3RDLD IPL IPL behind close doors? Ministry tells NSFs, including BCCI, to shut out crowds due to COVID-19 By Kushan Sarkar & Saumojyoti S Choudhury New Delhi/Dharamsala, Mar 12 (PTI) The BCCI kept mum but the Sports Ministry on Thursday dropped hints that the IPL could be held in empty stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic even as foreign players were ruled out of the glitzy event till April 15 following government-imposed travel restrictions. SPO-CRI-IND Rain washes out first India-South Africa ODI in Dharamsala By Saumojyoti S Choudhury Dharamsala, Mar 12 (PTI) The first ODI between India and South Africa was on Thursday abandoned without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain here.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-LD FINAL Anushtup keeps Bengal in hunt, Saurashtra need four wickets By Bharat Sharma Rajkot, Mar 12 (PTI) Bengal's 'Man Friday' Anustup Majumdar stood between Saurashtra and Ranji Trophy with a defiant unbeaten 58 as the summit clash entered a tantalising final day with the visitors needing 72 runs more. SPO-CORONAVIRUS-CRI-LD RANJI Day five of Ranji Trophy final to be played behind closed doors By Bharat Sharma Rajkot, Mar 12 (PTI) The final day of the Ranji Trophy summit clash between Bengal and Saurashtra will be played without any spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI said on Thursday.

SPO-CORONAVIRUS-LD ISL COVID-19: ISL final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC to be held in empty stadium New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The Indian Super League final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC on March 14 will be played without any spectators at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers said on Thursday. SPO-CORONAVIRUS-2ND LD ODI COVID-19 hits SA series: Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be held in empty stadiums New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The remaining two one-dayers between India and South Africa will be played in empty stadiums in Lucknow and Kolkata due to the dreaded novel coronavirus pandemic.

SPO-CORONAVIRUS-MINISTRY Follow Health Ministry's advisory, avoid large gatherings: Sports Ministry to NSFs, including BCCI By Saumojyoti S Choudhury Dharamsala, Mar 12 (PTI) The Sports ministry has asked all national federations, including the BCCI, to follow the Health Ministry's advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events keeping in mind the novel coronavirus pandemic. SPO-CORONAVIRUS-MCG Spectator at India-Australia Women's T20 WC final diagnosed with COVID-19: MCG Melbourne, Mar 12 (PTI) A spectator who attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia here on March 8 has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Melbourne Cricket Ground said on Thursday but insisted that the risk of him infecting others was low.

SPO-CORONAVIRUS-PARA Paralympic Committee of India puts national and state events on hold due to COVID-19 threat New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Thursday decided to put on hold all national and state championships till April 15, keeping in mind government directions to avoid large gatherings in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. SPO-BAD-LD IND Lakshya Sen bows out of All England Championship Birmingham, Mar 12 (PTI) Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen was knocked out of the All England Championships after losing in straight games to Victor Axelsen here on Thursday.

SPO-CORONAVIRUS-BOXERS Boxers returning from Jordan will be asked to stay home-quarantined, have all health clearances: BFI New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The Indian boxing team, returning from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan, will be "home-quarantined" in view of the COVID-19 threat even though all the members have got the necessary health clearances, the national federation told PTI on Thursday. SPO-CORONAVIRUS-PSL-EMPTY COVID 19: Remaining Pakistan Super League matches behind closed doors Karachi, Mar 12 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday decided to hold the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) behind closed doors after the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic in Karachi and other parts of Pakistan.

SPO-CORONAVIRUS-AITA AITA cancels all domestic events due to coronavirus outbreak New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The National tennis federation (AITA) on Thursday cancelled all domestic tournaments with immediate effect, following government's health advisory to prevent the deadly COVID-19 pandemic from spreading. SPO-CORONAVIRUS-ATH AFI says Fed Cup will go ahead, but withdraws invites to foreign athletes in view of COVID-19 New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Athletics Federation of India on Thursday said it will go ahead with the Federation Cup National Senior Championships in Patiala from April 10-13 but withdrew its invitation to five countries to participate in the meet in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CORONAVIRUS-ILEAGUE 28 I-League matches, including Sunday's Kolkata derby, likely to be played in empty stadiums New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The remaining 28 matches of the I-League, including the marquee Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, are likely to be played in empty stadiums owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, an All India Football Federation official said..

